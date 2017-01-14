NFL Playoffs Results: Atlanta Falcons Defeat Seattle Seahawks, Advance To NFC Championship

With Richard Sherman busy covering Julio Jones, the rest of the Seattle Seahawks defense struggled to hold back the Atlanta Falcons in their NFC Divisional game of the NFL Playoffs, especially the triple threat of quarterback Matt Ryan and running backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. But after a definitive 36-20 victory over the Seahawks, the Falcons advance to the NFC Championship game, where they will face the winner of the Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys for a chance to move on as the National Football Conference’s representatives in Super Bowl 51.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons — Recap

Seattle was the first team to score in Saturday’s game, as tight end Jimmy Graham caught a 7-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson. The extra point would be the only other time anyone scored in the opening quarter, the Seahawks taking a 7-0 lead into the second.

In the second quarter, Julio Jones would score his only touchdown of the game, scoring on a 7-yard touchdown of his own, tying the game at 7-7. Seattle would score a field goal, and Atlanta’s defense would follow-up with a safety, making the score 10-9. Before the half was over, the Falcons would score a field goal of their own, and Tevin Coleman would score his only touchdown of the game off a pass from Matt Ryan. Atlanta would close out the half with a 19-10 lead.

While the scoring would settle down a little in the third quarter, the Falcons still outscored the Seahawks 7-3, taking a 13-point lead into the final quarter. Devonta Freeman would score his only touchdown of the game off a 1-yard touchdown run, while Steven Hauschka would kick his second and final field goal of the game for the Seahawks.

In the final quarter of the game, Atlanta put the nail in the coffin of Seattle’s post-season. With another field got for the Falcons and a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ryan to Mohamed Sanu, Russell Wilson’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin was too little, too late.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons — Player Stats

With Atlanta’s four touchdowns scored by four different offensive weapons, the only individual Falcon with huge statistics for Sunday afternoon’s game was quarterback Matt Ryan. Completing 26 passes on 37 attempts, Ryan had 338 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns. Russell Wilson had 2 passing touchdowns, 225 passing yards and 2 interceptions after going 17-for-30.

Seattle’s Paul Richardson lead the game with 83 receiving yards, while Atlanta’s Julio Jones lead the game with 6 receptions. The five passing touchdowns between Ryan and Wilson were caught by five different targets, including Doug Baldwin, Jimmy Graham, Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Tevin Coleman.

Tevin Coleman of the Falcons lead the game in rushing yards with 57, while Devonta Freeman had the only rushing touchdown of the game and the most carries at 14. For Seattle, Russell Wilson rushed for the most yards with 49, while Thomas Rawls had the most carries for the Seahawks with 11.

Where to Watch the NFL Playoffs — NFC Championship Game

The NFC Championship Game between the Atlanta Falcons and the winners of Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers will be played on Sunday, January 22. The game will be televised on Fox with kickoff scheduled for 3:05 EST. The AFC Championship Game will air later that same night on CBS with kickoff scheduled for 6:40 EST. The NFL Pro Bowl is scheduled for Sunday, January 29 (8:00 PM EST on ESPN) and Super Bowl 51 is scheduled for Sunday, February 5 at 6:30 PM EST on Fox.

