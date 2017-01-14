Gavin Rossdale Praises Ex-Wife Gwen Stefani On ‘The Voice’ U.K.

This season, singer Gavin Rossdale joined The Voice U.K. He is known as the lead singer of the group Bush, but of course, he is also known because he was married to Gwen Stefani of No Doubt. The two met while on tour together. This is his first time on the series The Voice U.K., but his ex-wife Gwen Stefani has done the show in the USA more than once. These two may have divorced, but they still have children together, and it sounds like Gavin Rossdale still has a lot of respect for his ex-wife as well. Music News shared that Gavin was praising her on the recent episode and had nothing but good things to say about Gwen. It is great to see him talking positively about someone that he had a pretty bad split from recently.

Gavin joined fellow newcomer Jennifer Hudson and regulars Tom Jones and will.i.am on the show this season. Gavin Rossdale shared with Britain’s OK! Magazine what Gwen had to say to him about the series and more.

“She didn’t give me any advice, but she said congratulations and good luck. When I watch her on the show it seems like such an easy thing for her to do, she’s so great at it. When they called me up to do it, I didn’t have the time to be cool or stand-offish. I was just like, cool, yeah sure. I just knew there was an incredible opportunity here. I want to nurture people to become artists.”

Gavin Rossdale did share that his kids are excited to see the show, even though he isn’t quite sure how they will see it yet considering it is a U.K. show and they are in the USA. It sounds like Gwen Stefani might have to do a little bit of having the kids on her own while Gavin is over there filming.

Happiest dog in town pic.twitter.com/sYOSRBbAX1 — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) January 9, 2017

Telly Mix shared that will.i.am was reportedly not happy about Gavin Rossdale joining the show and actually considered quitting over it. The alleged reason was because he has a friendship with Gwen Stefani and that comes first to him. A source shared saying, “ITV had to pull out all the stops to try and persuade him to stay on the show. Will felt he was placed in a really difficult situation because of his friendship with Gwen.”

It turns out that Will wasn’t happy, but somehow they convinced him to stay with the show anyway. The source went on to say, “He was eventually talked around not least as he is such a professional. He has put any issues he might have had aside and is determined to make this series of the Voice the best he can.” So far, they have only aired one episode, and all of the coaches seemed to be getting along great.

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale may have gone through a pretty big split, but it looks like they have both moved on fine. Gwen is now dating Blake Shelton and has been pictured more than once with her and her boys. The fact that Gavin Rossdale has nice things to say about her now shows that they are working through their issues. Hopefully, these two can continue to do a great job of co-parenting.

Are you surprised to hear the good things that Gavin Rossdale has to say about Gwen Stefani? Do you think that he will do a good job on the reality series? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss Gwen on the USA version of The Voice when it returns to NBC.

[Featured Image By Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]