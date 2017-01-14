Are Record Labels Blocking Singers Including The Beach Boys From Performing At Trump Inauguration?

The Donald Trump Inauguration Committee is running out of time to put together a line up of singers to perform, and those, like The Beach Boys, who they thought would tip, are remaining on the fence, but it turns out that even when a singer or a group wanted to perform at the Trump Inauguration, or even at one of the Trump Inaugural Balls, their label said no. There seems to be a feud afoot in the music industry.

While there were plenty of artists who just said no thanks, some, who supported Trump, put feelers out, took the temperature of the room, and backed out, according to the Inquisitr. Gene Simmons of Kiss and Vince Neil of Motley Crue both supported Trump, but each required their respective bands to sign on, and that was a no-go. Even Ted Nugent and Kid Rock said no, because there is really no up side for them, as they have their fan base, and will only turn people off, rather than turn people on.

Exciting news for Trump's inauguration – They've secured 40% of The Beach Boys and found roles for Christie, Giuliani and Gingrich! pic.twitter.com/VmglqcXbdL — General Boles (@GeneralBoles) January 14, 2017

But TMZ has discovered that it’s not always band members pulling the plug when a group or singer says maybe to performing at the Trump Inauguration, sometimes, it’s the label saying no. In a long running group like The Beach Boys, their catalog itself has many owners who could potentially stop them from singing certain songs, which would effect their performance.

RELATED REPORTS BY INQUISITR

Beach Boys Might Perform At Trump Inauguration After Garth Brooks…

Why Even Musical Acts Who Supported Trump Won’t Play The…

First Lady Inauguration Gowns From Across The Years

Andrea Bocelli Cancels Trump Inauguration Appearance After…

It seems that the politics, and even simply the business sense of the record label CEOs has changed the minds of several acts who at first said yes, and then said no. Several acts have “floated trial balloons” and said maybe, to see how the public and their fans would react, and then said sorry, but no, which is what seems to have happened with Marie Osmond.

Just this week, Jennifer Holliday, of Dreamgirls fame seemed to be floating a trial balloon, and then said no, as it would upset her LGBT fans, and the LGBT community, so she declined.

And the one and only James Taylor will now perform Inauguration with The Beach Boys (State Fair Version) #GoldenShowerGate pic.twitter.com/MSHrLe2hb7 — Leslee LaCrosse (@HolaLaLa74) January 11, 2017

It seems that nearly every performer would be “performing under fire” if they agreed to take part in the Trump Inauguration in any way, says the New York Times. Even 16 year old Jackie Evancho is being called out as a traitor, because her 18 year old sister is transgender. But Evancho said it’s about supporting her country, and she has the support of her sister, who will not attend the event,

“I just kind of thought that this is for my country. So if people are going to hate on me, it’s for the wrong reason.”

But over acts have had interesting reactions to being invited, including Ice-T, which would seem to be a curious choice, with songs like “Cop Killer” and “F**k Tha Police,” but even so, he got the call.

“I didn’t pick up and blocked the number.”

George Lopez was asked to perform, and tweeted an amusing response.

“I have turned down the invitation to perform at the inauguration, then they asked if I had Eric Estrada’s phone number.”

In a leaked tape of various Rockettes meeting with James Dolan of MSG Entertainment, which manages the Rockettes, one Rockette asks Dolan is he was asking her to be tolerant of intolerance.

“Yeah, in a way, I guess we are doing that. What other choices do we have?”

But there are some musicians who have been upfront with how they feel about Trump, and they have employed Donald Trump’s favorite medium, Twitter, to share his thoughts on the President-elect, and musicians who glom onto him. David Crosby referred to Trump and his Twitter feed as “an intelligence-free zone.” Trumpphiles reacted.

“HOW CAN YOU SAY THAT ABOUT A GREAT AMERICAN?”

Then there was the time when someone on Twitter asked Crosby about Donald Trump’s new buddy, Kanye West, which Crosby calls “an easy target,” but he argues with anyone calling Kanye a singer after he was asked about Kanye trying to do a version of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“Some radio guy took that song, “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and showed how Freddie Mercury sang it and then he cut to Kanye trying to do it. And Kanye can’t sing his way out of a paper bag. And he doesn’t know s**t about Freddie. So he sounded terrible. Terrible. And so then he comes out and says “I’m the greatest living rockstar in the world.”

But the question is this: Will Kanye be doing his act at the Trump Inauguration?

The Beach Boys Say They Are Still Considering The Trump Invite To Perform At Inauguration https://t.co/aubmq80WsL #BeachBoycott — Amy (@RosewoodGirlz) December 30, 2016

So it seems that time, and the actual Trump Inauguration will tell who actually shows up.

What do you think is keeping acts away from the Trump Inauguration?

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]