Watch India Vs. England Cricket Live Stream: 1st ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

The India and England cricket teams square off in the opener of a three-match One Day International series Sunday, a match that will live stream from Pune, India, as both sides gear up for the prestigious Champions Trophy ODI tournament in June.

Find out how to watch a live stream of the first India vs. England ODI match below on this page. The game will mark the official debut of India icon Virat Kohli as his country’s limited-overs skipper, after longtime captain MS Dhoni stepped down earlier in the week.

Kohli, who also captains the India Test side which just completed a dominant 4-0 series win over England — with one draw — has stepped in for Dhoni on 17 previous one-off occasions, compiling a remarkable 14-3 record in ODI matches.

First ball is set for 1:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday, January 15, at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. For fans in the United Kingdom, the live stream will get underway at 8 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, cricket fans will need to stay up late to watch what should be a hard-fought and exciting match.

The game begins at at 3 a.m. U.S. Eastern Standard Time, midnight Pacific.

Here’s how to watch a live stream of the first India vs. England cricket ODI match of 2017.

Watch a Live Stream of the India Vs. England First ODI In India

HotStar Sports streams the entire, three-match India vs. England ODI series to viewers inside of India. The stream can be found at this link. Click on the word “live” to the left of the words “IND VS ENG, 1ST ODI.” Again, HotStar’s live stream will be accessible only to viewers with an internet IP address inside of India.

HotStar offers cricket fans two options to watch the live stream — a paid premium membership, which comes with a free trial and requires registration, or a free option will stream the match on a five-minute delay but can be accessed immediately by clicking on the “Watch For Free” box which can be seen after clicking “live” as described above.

Live Stream the ODI Cricket Match in the United Kingdom

The India vs. England ODI showdown will be aired on Sky Sports 2, which means that to catch a live stream, fans in the U.K. need to be Sky Sports subscribers. If you are one, register for the Sky Go streaming service for free, but fans must fill out some basic information at this link to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once your registration is finished, click over to the Sky Go Sports login page accessible at this link. Now — stream the game. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app. A full list of compatible devices can be found by clicking here.

Cricket Fans in the U.S. Can Also Watch a Free Live Stream

India and England cricket fans located in the U.S. should sign up for the seven-day free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be found by clicking here, to watch a free live stream of the first ODI. A credit card will be required, and a subscription will run $10 per month — but cancellation before the one-week free trial concludes stops charges, allowing fans in the U.S. to watch the third India vs. New Zealand ODI free and legally.

Sling TV offers software for most desktop and laptop computers as well as the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV package is also available on several set-top boxes, including Roku, fourth Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others, allowing cricket fans to watch the India vs. England ODI series on their TV sets. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems click on this link.

Finally, Fans in the Middle East and North Africa Can Also Watch Live Online

The Dubai-based Orbit Showtime Network, OSN, covers the Middle East and North Africa and offers a free live stream without login credentials by clicking on this link. But the OSN stream is not available outside of the Middle East and North Africa regions.

Preview of the First India vs. England ODI

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan looks not only to turn around the country’s cricketing fortunes after the crushing Test series defeat that may have cost Test captain Alastair Cook his job. Cook is now expected to make an announcement about his captaincy following the three ODI matches.

But with England hosting the Champions Cup in just four-and-half-months, the country’s focus will be on one-day cricket between now and then, with eight 50-overs matches scheduled, including three against West Indies — who failed to qualify for the Champions Cup — and two more against second-tier side Ireland.

Watch a full preview of the first India vs. England ODI match in the video below.

More preview commentary, from the team at Sky Sports, can be found in the following video.

Expected Teams for the First ODI

Here are the projected lineups for the first India vs. England ODI match.

India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ajinkya Rahane/ KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (captain), 4 MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 5 Yuvraj Singh, 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Ravindra Jadeja, 9 R Ashwin/ Amit Mishra, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Jasprit Bumrah

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Alex Hales, 3 Joe Root, 4 Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 5 Eoin Morgan (captain), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 David Willey, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Liam Plunkett/Liam Dawson

