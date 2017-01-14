Kylie Jenner Posts Boob-Baring Photos As She Teases A ‘Secret Project’

Kylie Jenner is keeping her fans guessing by posting new racy images this week.

The 19-year-old posted several shots while sporting a blonde wig and gold slip dress to Instagram on Friday with the only caption being “secret project.” Us Weekly reported on the photos as Jenner teased fans with both her ample cleavage and the upcoming project.

Not to mention the tiny dress barely covers her bodacious booty.

Despite not revealing any information, the photos receieved between 800,000 to over a million likes as Kylie gave fans a sneak peek. Jenner is simply dressed for the racy photos, but does sport a bright red lip and large diamond watch. She paired the golden dress with tan lace-up boots as she seductively poses for the camera.

Us Weekly also reported on Kylie’s curves, saying her little dress can barely contain her ample assets.

The photos have a familiar quality to them as they remind fans of the Polaroids Kylie shared a couple months ago before launching the Kylie Jenner Shop. In them, Jenner wears sexy lingerie as she exposes her nipple and smokes a cigarette. The risqué photos were then put onto shirts made available for purchase on the shop’s website.

It seems Kylie is into the Polaroid look as she continues with the style for announcing upcoming projects as she shares revealing photos.

Daily Mail also covered Kylie’s blonde moment as the site said the teen uses an app to make her images look like Polaroids.

Jenner shared several selfies with the blunt blonde wig on Thursday prior to the secret project photos as well, which suggests the racy images were taken recently.

The Daily Mail also suggests Kylie’s bright lip color is one from her very own line of Kylie Lip Kits.

It seems Jenner has found her niche as she continues to market her own brand of cosmetics, apparel, and phone cases. Of course, it doesn’t hurt that she releases new raunchy photos to gear fans up for another product launch. While Kylie’s latest sexy photos have garnered plenty of likes, viewers took to commenting on the Daily Mail‘s article to share their opinions.

Apparently, most people think Kylie has relied on plastic surgery to get her signature curves. Readers expressed their opinions, but also stated it’s sad to see Kylie with supposed plastic surgery at such a young age.

“Can’t imaging having fake parts as a teenager. That is so seriously bad. Older women is a different story. A teenager is destroying a natural body that has nothing wrong with it. The only thing wrong is the seriously insecure mind. This is sad.”

“She want to be voluptuous so bad! Honey look at your moms figure thats how you will eventually look after surgery and fat transfer…look at kims diaper butt.. Your body will eventually end up the same. RUN AWAY FROM THE SURGERY THEY ARE BAD BUILT!”

Other readers simply stated the images are “trashy” as Jenner once again puts her ample assets on display.

“Plastic and trashy just like her sisters”

It didn’t seem as if many people had positive things to say about Kylie’s latest photoshoot, even though the sexy photos received plenty of attention.

