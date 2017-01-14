Gwen Stefani And Pharrell Reportedly Being Sued For Copyright Amid Stefani Engagement Rumors

Gwen Stefani has been a busy star lately with her successful recent album and tour, her new role after being named the newest ambassador for Revlon, not to mention due to her loving relationship with country star and The Voice co-judge Blake Shelton. Unfortunately, not everything is rosy at the time being for the No Doubt front-woman, seeing as the star is reportedly being sued for her track” Spark The Fire,” which she teamed up with Pharrell Williams on back in 2014.

Gwen Stefani & Pharrell Williams accused of copying “Spark the Fire” chorus https://t.co/Xzz9hvZaBm pic.twitter.com/6aXLY9reYB — billboard (@billboard) January 13, 2017

NME shares details about the recent lawsuit being brought against the singer/songwriter.

“Richard Morrill is claiming that the track’s chorus bears musical and lyrical similarities to his 1996 song ‘Who’s Got My Lightah’. Morrill was the former lead singer for L.A.P.D., who would go on to become Korn. He says he gave Stefani a copy of his song in the late ’90s and is suing her Harajuku Lovers company and label Interscope Records as well… Morrill is seeking damages, ‘all gains and profits that they have enjoyed’ at his expense, lawyers fees and acknowledgement that the copyright of the track was infringed.”

Both tracks can be listened to for a comparison, and as the publication reminds there are certainly blurred lines when it comes to copyright infringement.

This minor blip aside, Stefani continues to be an icon of pop, a wonderful role model to young women, and adored for the way she and Shelton gush over one another about their love for each other. Recent news has it that there now really may be an engagement in the near future between the pair. Life & Style reports that Stefani and Shelton are ready to exchange their vows to one another and Gwen is prepared to get set to prepare to “expand her family” with the country star.

“[Stefani] has no problem walking down the aisle while pregnant,” an insider revealed. “She sees how amazing Blake is with her kids and she told him she wants to give him his own child.”

.@gwenstefani had to endure so much heartache before finding love and happiness with @blakeshelton. https://t.co/KQjrp8E7Sc???? pic.twitter.com/bAdXTqbCyj — Access Hollywood (@accesshollywood) January 4, 2017

The publication goes on to note that in regards to expanding their family, Shelton and Stefani are considering all options out there, including invitro fertilization and surrogacy.

“No matter what, Gwen wants the child to be hers and Blake’s baby together,” the insider added. “She’s ready.” Of course, the biggest question remaining is when the wedding will take place.”

As for the wedding plans, the publication states that the insider claims Gwen wants to go big with her wedding to Blake, while the country star is leaning more towards a small event. Morochos.net notes the words of the source on the subject.

“‘Gwen wants to go big on this – and Blake wanted to make it an informal affair down home… but he’s not willing to go to the mat against her,’ a source shared. Stefani allegedly wants the wedding to go down in Beverly Hills, but Blake Shelton has other plans. The country star reportedly wants to exchange vows in Tennessee or at his new property in Oklahoma.”

The couple has become one of the most adored pairs on the entertainment scene and as noted they gush about one another constantly when interviewed and while making appearances at various events. Gwen was very vocal in the beginning of the relationship about the fact that Shelton was a shoulder to lean on and someone who identified with her troublesome time as she came through her divorce from Gavin Rossdale. The pair supported each other through tough times and each made beautiful music based on their divorces and new-found love for one another.

