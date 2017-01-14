Netflix News: When ‘American Horror Story: Roanoke’ Will Drop

American Horror Story: Roanoke is soon to be making its way to Netflix for subscribers and fans to watch on their endless video-streaming buffet, but that still leaves fans wondering just what the schedule will be like in relation to the updated AHS Season 7 release schedule on FX.

There is no doubt that American Horror Story went to great lengths to reinvent themselves in Season 6 with the Roanoke installment, but does that mean they will follow the same rules going forward with Netflix?

Fans of American Horror Story that have not seen Season 6, Roanoke, should rest assured that this article will not spoil Season 6 for you if you have not watched it yet, instead waiting for it to come to Netflix.

Fans that have been paying attention to the news about American Horror Story now that there have been reports funneling in that the show will be featuring two seasons per year, a fall and a spring season, but that has not yet been confirmed by FX, nor the creators of American Horror Story at this time. But it has been mentioned by series creator Ryan Murphy, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

“Next year we might do a fall American Horror Story and a spring,” Ryan Murphy told Entertainment Weekly before the launch of Season 6. “We have to decide. We’re doing something that we’ve never done before on the show where we’re doing two different groups of writers’ rooms. Some of our writers will be bouncing around but a whole different group coming in late August. The next thing we’re crafting up is very, very different than this. Not smaller. But just not opulent. More rogue and more dark.”

The reason that is a major factor for when American Horror Story: Roanoke will be released on Netflix is because it could mean that it will be coming much sooner than normal, which is usually not until the fall of the following year.

But this is where the new Netflix details come in. If American Horror Story were to launch a spring (or summer) season, which is a very good possibility, then they will want to release AHS: Roanoke on Netflix before the launch for fans to keep up with the continuity.

In the past, continuity has never really been an issue for AHS, since it was an anthology series in the beginning and all actors returned to play new characters. But in recent seasons, American Horror Story has been featuring returning characters that have tied current seasons to old ones.

That is one good reason that American Horror Story producers might have for making sure that all of their fans, or potential fans, are able to catch up to the continuity of the show on Netflix that has started the process in Season 6, Roanoke.

There is also the fact that American Horror Story might still be leaving their fans in the dark as to the theme of Season 7 like they did last year.

Suffice it to say that if American Horror Story Season 7 starts this spring or summer, then fans will likely get to see Roanoke on Netflix as early as March of this year, or some time close to that. The news really depends on what announcements are made about Season 7 of AHS, which will directly effect when it comes to Netflix.

At this time, the theme for Season 7 of American Horror Story has not been announced, nor has a launch date for the FX horror anthology show. But if there is to be a spring or summer launch for AHS Season 7, then fans can expect details to come soon, and Roanoke to premiere on Netflix sometime in the near future.

