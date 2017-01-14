Chicago Cubs Rumors: Jake Arrieta Leaving In Free Agency?

Chicago Cubs rumors about Jake Arrieta’s future might paint a negative picture of the situation. While the Cubs’ front office doesn’t have to worry about it in the short-term, this will become a very important issue as the next MLB off-season approaches. As a report by the Chicago Tribune relays, the Cubs and Arrieta agreed to a one-year contract to avoid arbitration this season. Arrieta will now make $15,637,500 for the 2017 MLB season before becoming a free agent. It’s a nice pay raise, but still not where his agent would like his yearly salary to reside.

A report by ESPN expressed the importance of the Chicago Cubs offering a long-term contract to Jake Arrieta back in May. Arrieta had started out the season with a 6-0 record and a 1.13 ERA, helping lead the Cubs to a huge first place lead in the National League Central. The two sides didn’t come to terms on a new deal, leading to the arbitration filing this off-season. The Cubs gave their ace starting pitcher a huge raise for the upcoming season, but that doesn’t address his pending free agency.

There are going to be a lot of Chicago Cubs rumors this season, as the franchise is now at risk of losing its best starting pitcher to the highest bidder. This could open the door for teams like the Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, or New York Yankees to swoop in and sign Arrieta to a huge long-term contract. If Arrieta finds continued success during the 2017 MLB season, then he could be looking at one of the richest deals that a starting pitcher has ever received in free agency.

The Cubs acquired Arrieta in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles during the 2013 MLB season. Arrieta, Pedro Strop, and cash came over in exchange for Steven Clevenger and Scott Feldman. This could go down as one of the best trades in franchise history, as it netted the team a top starting pitcher who has since put up some amazing stats at Wrigley Field.

Over a span of three-and-a-half years with the Chicago Cubs, Jake Arrieta has made 98 regular season starts. He has a record of 54-21 in that time, with a 2.52 ERA and .985 WHIP over 634 2/3 innings of work. That includes the 2015 MLB season, where Arrieta went 22-6 with a 1.77 ERA and .865 WHIP. He would end up winning the National League Cy Young Award and secured himself among the best starting pitchers that have ever taken the mound for the franchise. That success continued in the 2016 MLB season.

Arrieta showcased what he could do during the 2015 MLB Playoffs as well, getting the ball in a one-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched a complete game shutout, striking out 11 batters and allowing only five hits to get the Cubs to the next round of the postseason. Though the team came up short against the New York Mets in the National League Championship Series, the Cubs came back even stronger the following season.

During the 2016 World Series, Jake Arrieta made two starts for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Indians. He pitched 11 1/3 innings, allowing only five hits. He won both games, struck out 15 hitters, and put the Cubs on his back in some very crucial situations. Now he returns as the ace of the staff on a mission to help the Cubs repeat as league champions.

While a short-term agreement is in place to make Jake Arrieta a very wealthy man this season, it doesn’t address what the team has to do to lock him up with a long-term deal. The two sides can continue negotiating for a while, even as spring training and Opening Day arrives on the MLB calendar. It could start turning into a distraction, though, as the Chicago Cubs have very little time to keep him from heading to free agency and possibly signing with the highest bidder next November.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]