The Best Movies On Netflix For A Retro-Good Time

From the Decade of Excess to the Nostalgic Nineties, some of the best movies on Netflix are great for visiting the culture of past decades. Some of the Netflix movies listed below are outrageous comedies, others are edge-of-your-seat thrillers, and some are action-adventures, but they are all movies from years gone by. The films listed below embody the music, fashion, and style of their times.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

With the distinctive fashion, haircuts, and products like Speak & Spell, this iconic film bleeds nostalgia. Often referred to as one of the best movies from the ’80s, this film remains one of the most popular titles on Netflix.

Grosse Pointe Blank

With songs featuring Violent Femmes, Guns N’ Roses, Faith No More, Queen, and David Bowie, the soundtrack compliments this nostalgic ’90s film. John Cusack co-produced and starred in this picture about a hitman who attends his high school reunion. Of course, he is hunted by other hitmen while he does this. Minnie Driver, Dan Aykroyd, and Alan Arkin co-star in one of the wittiest movies on Netflix. Plus, it has one of the most adorable babies ever in it (baby Robbie).

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

If you’re looking for Netflix movies that highlight big fashion, big storylines, and big music from the ’80s, then this is the film for you. This is the picture that inspired a whole generation of teenagers to skip school, yet somehow it remains one of the best feel-good movies ever made.

License to Drive

Most critics and audiences agree that this is not a good film; however, because of nostalgia, time has done it a great service. Oozing with the ’80s, this is one of the best movies that highlight the essence of the Decade of Excess. With a stunning score on Netflix of four stars (out of five), this remains a guilty pleasure for subscribers.

Clueless

If you need a reminder of what the music, slang, and fashion was like of the ’90s, then let Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd remind you. This is one of the funniest movies on Netflix, and the nostalgic feel of the film makes it even funnier now than it was when it debuted.

Tommy Boy

It’s hard to mention the ’90s and comedies without featuring a title from Chris Farley. The late iconic actor was known for his larger-than-life personality, and this film highlights that. DVD Talk describes one of the best movies on Netflix for a laugh-out-loud good time.

“It isn’t high art and it sure isn’t brilliantly unique, but Peter Segal’s Tommy Boy stands as a testament to the late, great Chris Farley’s distinctly adorable sense of humor.”

Older generations will love revisiting this title, and newer generations can find out what’s so funny about a “fat guy in a little coat.”

Basic Instinct

If you need to take a break from outrageous comedies and adventures from yesteryear, then sink your teeth in this steamy psychological thriller. Because of the full-frontal nudity and sexual situations, this was one of the most controversial movies of the ’90s. But all controversies aside, Basic Instinct tells a solid story that stands the test of time.

Black Widow

If you’re still in the mood for a steamy thriller after Basic Instinct, then this is the movie for you. This stylish film from the late ’80s won’t put you on the edge of your seat, but the compelling storyline delivers a concrete mystery.

Cape Fear

But if you are looking for a nostalgic film that will put you on the edge of your seat, then this Martin Scorsese picture starring Robert De Niro is the answer for you. The loud fashion in this film won’t be enough to distract you from the sheer terror. Cape Fear is considered one of the best movies from the early ’90s.

