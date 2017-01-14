‘Deadpool 2’ Movie News: Colossus And Negasonic Teenage Warhead To Return, Joining The ‘X-Men’ Character Cable In Sequel To Ryan Reynolds’ Breakout Hit ‘Deadpool’

The latest news for the Deadpool 2 movie is that both Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead will be returning for the sequel to the 2016 breakout hit Deadpool. We already knew that – along with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as the “Merc with a Mouth” – we would be seeing the gun-toting, time-traveling mutant Cable in this one as well. But the return of Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead – even for a cameo – will add an extra level of awesome.

Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead

Aside from Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool himself, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead were the standouts of the original Deadpool, so it would seem very strange for them not to at least make an appearance in Deadpool 2.

Many fans of the X-Men feel that the version of Colossus seen in Deadpool came closer to the character as he’s actually presented in the original comics than the fairly lame and colorless version we saw in prior X-Men films. His straight man humor and mentor/big brother interaction with Negasonic Teenage Warhead is something we’d all like to see again in the Deadpool 2 movie.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead served as a snappy foil for the wit of Deadpool in every scene she was in with him. The mopey, slightly Gothic teenager originally had an entirely different set of powers in the comics, but the producers of Deadpool decided she should be changed for the film to make her a bit more impressive.

This had to be worked out between Fox Studios and Marvel – the latter of which had owned the original rights to the character before licensing them to Fox. Luckily for Deadpool and the future Deadpool 2 movie, the corporate lawyers managed to hammer out a deal.

Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead To Return For ‘Deadpool 2’ https://t.co/dqHvUkjJUO — Geeks Of Color (@GeeksOfColor) January 13, 2017

Setting up the X-Force Movie

Collider notes that – according to the writers of Deadpool 2 – one of the principal reasons that Cable and other X-Men characters like Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead will need to appear alongside Deadpool is that the studio plans to use it as a jumping off point for an X-Force movie.

Even though the first two new X-Men movies in the rebooted franchise – First Class and Days of Future Past – did quite well with critics and at the box office, X-Men: Apocalypse was a bit of a disappointment for the studio. Fox may be hoping to revamp – if not entirely reboot – the franchise with an X-Force movie and other X-Men properties that haven’t been used so far.

The Deadpool writers are right to let Cable mystery linger awhile. I didn't reveal hints of his origins for YEARS! https://t.co/o0JCYMBaYi — robertliefeld (@robertliefeld) January 13, 2017

Cable in particular will be important for an upcoming X-Force movie, since he is the leader of this much more violent and aggressive X-Men team. In a sense, X-Force could be considered the Suicide Squad of the Fox/X-Men universe. So the super violent Cable would also be a pretty natural fit for a Deadpool 2 movie, since the original Deadpool was one of the bloodiest superhero films ever made.

Overstuffing the Deadpool 2 Movie

Whether the confirmed appearance of Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead in the Deadpool 2 movie will prove to be more than just a cameo of them in the background at the X-Mansion is an open question. One of the nice things about the first Deadpool movie is that it seemed relatively small and personal in a way epic superhero blockbusters often fail to achieve.

So having too many major characters in a Deadpool 2 movie could be a bad thing. Of course, given that the producers and new director of this followup Deadpool movie are likely to have a much higher budget than they did with the first one – only $50 million last time – they may find it hard to resist epicness while laying out the plot for the sequel.

[Featured Image by Fox Studios]