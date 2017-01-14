‘Condom Rape:’ Swiss Court Finds Man Guilty Of Sexual Assault After Removing Condom During Sex

In a landmark ruling, a court in Switzerland has sentenced a man to jail for sexual assault on grounds that he effectively performed what is now being noted as “condom rape.”

Metro reports that the accused’s former lover, a 22-year-old woman whom he met on Tinder, relayed to a Lausanne courtroom this past Monday that she and the unnamed defendant, a 47-year-old France native, had met up for a second date following a successful introduction in June, 2015. Rather than head out to paint the town red again, however, the twosome decided to stay in for the evening to consummate their recent romantic connection.

At one point during their coitus, the French man was said to have somehow removed the prophylactic that he had been wearing without the woman ever noticing him do it. He then continued having intercourse with his sexual partner, without any form of birth control or barrier for sexually-transmitted diseases, and without her knowing about his actions until they were both done.

When asked why he did it, the accused explained that the condom ripped in the middle of their lovemaking, so he removed it and continued on without thinking. The judge agreed during sentencing and relayed that the Swiss woman more than likely would not have allowed him to continue having sex with her had she known that he’d taken it off. He was subsequently sentenced to a suspended term of 12 months in prison. The man told French broadcaster RTS that he plans to appeal.

The victim’s counsel reached out to the Swiss Telegraphic Agency and remarked that the decision of the “condom rape” case was one that was “a first for Switzerland,” as well as a push for future legal battles of a similar nature.

Such is the case of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who, as the Inquisitr previously reported, has evaded Swedish police capture over claims that during two separate sexual interactions with women six years ago, he too removed his condom without notifying either participant.

After being questioned by investigators from the European country earlier this year at the London Embassy in Ecuador, where the Australian-born man was granted asylum in 2012 in hopes of avoiding extradition to Sweden, the 45-year-old defied court etiquette and released the responses he gave during his interrogation to the public.

“The reason [I am sharing this publicly] is simple,” Assange explained on a note attached to the document, as The Guardian shared. “I want people to know the truth about how abusive this process has been.”

Counsel for one of Mr. Assange’s accusers, Elisabeth Massi Fritz, referred to his ploy as “violating” the privacy of her client.

“Assange seems to be desperate,” Fritz stated.

“The only thing I can say is that Assange has low credibility, which we will prove when we prosecute. I expect the prosecutor to issue charges. I also expect Assange to stop violating my client in the media. She has suffered more than enough for six years.”

Mr. Assange has maintained pleas of innocence in both matters, explaining that both women consented to sex and were rightly informed that he had either removed his condom or not used one at all during their adult interactions.

“[One of them] appeared to be sympathetic to my plight and also appeared to be romantically interested in me,” he dictated in his statement to Swedish police.

“We arranged to meet the following day [after having sex] in the nearby park around lunchtime, when I would have time to get tested [for sexually transmitted diseases]. She said she was fine and seemed at ease, [so] you can imagine my disbelief when I woke the next morning to the news that I had been arrested in my absence for ‘rape’ and that police were ‘hunting’ all over Stockholm for me.”

The investigation into Assange’s alleged “condom rape” is ongoing.

[Featured Image by Deklofenak/iStock]