Kim Kardashian Has A ‘Brave Face’ In Dubai, But Kim Is Feeling Stressed

Kim Kardashian is back, but being in the public eye isn’t as easy as it used to be for the reality star. Kim’s been through a lot in the last few months, and she managed to hold on through a “traumatic year” that left her under an enormous burden of stress. The terrifying Kardashian robbery in Paris left her shaken and suffering from anxiety after robbers tied her up at gunpoint and took millions of dollars’ worth of jewels.

Only a short time later, Kim’s husband, Kanye West, had a complete breakdown and ended up in hospital. Since then, Kim and Kanye are both dealing with the constant rumors of trouble and looming divorce in the Kardashian-West home. The “rush- rush lifestyle” that Kardashian was used to before the Paris robbery and Kanye’s breakdown might turn out to be too much for the mother-of-two as she gets back into regular public appearances like her first foray in Dubai.

The social media queen only returned to Instagram this month after a long break that started following the harrowing robbery experience. On Friday, January 13, Kim ignored the ominous date to go ahead with a makeup masterclass in Dubai. According to The Daily Mail, the $1600-per-person tutorial was supposed to happen back in October, but had to be postponed to give the star a chance to recover from the effects of Kardashian’s Paris robbery experience. Despite the Friday the thirteenth date, the makeup masterclass was a huge success for Kardashian’s “return to public life.”

Although Kim appeared happy during the masterclass, The National shares that on this trip to the United Arab Emirates, Kardashian was “noticeably more subdued than previous visits” where she “revelled” in partying and hanging out with girlfriends. This time around, she saved her energy for the class itself. Kim appeared to enjoy chatting with the audience, and shared some special family memories too. She told the hundreds of women that her daughter, North West, loves cosmetics as much as her famous mommy does.

“I own so many make-up brushes and just so much make-up, I love make-up, and now my daughter loves make-up, so she has her own set.”

Kardashian’s strategy worked out great as a “career comeback” but left her exhausted and unable to sleep. Kim is super-determined to return to her former self, and she refused to let the combined jet-lag and stress get her down. Instead of feeling sorry for herself, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star put on a “brave face” and decided to enjoy herself and delight her fans with Snapchat filter fun.

'So jet lagged I can't sleep': Kim Kardashian plays with Snapchat filters as she suffers from insomnia in Dubai https://t.co/OQMq0DJjDG — Toni Muskett (@ToniMuskett) January 14, 2017

Kim posted a pic of herself clad only in a light grey cotton robe, and added some fun spots, “little doe ears and a black-and-white nose” with the Bambi filter. Then she thought her Snapchat followers would like to check out the special Kim Kardashian cookies the luxury hotel provided just for her. The sugar cookies had images of Kim’s face on them. Kardashian finished off with snaps of the view from her hotel window, along with the caption, “Good morning, Dubai.”

With this return to public engagements, Kim is showing her toughness. A sneak peak of the next season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians revealed a sobbing Kim who “dissolved into a puddle of tears” when the subject of the Paris robbery came up. It’s going to take time for Kardashian to recover from the trauma, but Kim is a strong woman who doesn’t give up easily.

[Featured Image by Lionel Cironneau / AP Images]