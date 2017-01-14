‘Stranger Things’ Season 2: Is Will Going To Turn Into A Monster?

Warning: This article may contain Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers.

Viewers didn’t see a lot of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the first season of the hit Netflix thriller, Stranger Things, but the storyline revolved around him. After he disappeared while biking home from his friend’s house in the first episode, his family and friends spent the next seven episodes tracking him down.

Of course, it turns out Will had been snatched into a mysterious dimension known as the Upside Down by a monster called the Demogorgon. He is finally rescued, but in one of the final scenes of the finale, he is shown vomiting slimy little monsters into the bathroom sink before returning calmly to the kitchen table to eat dinner with his mom, Joyce (Winona Ryder), and brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton).

What does that mean for Will in Stranger Things Season 2?

Schnapp and other Stranger Things cast members dropped by the annual BAFTA Awards Season Tea Party to give viewers a few clues.

“You’ll be seeing more of me. I’ll be there,” Schnapp said, according to Den of Geek.

“In the last episode, I threw up a slug, so Season 2 begins with what happens from there. There may have been some effect on him. I may or may not have turned into a monster. You’ll have to watch to find out.”

Director and executive producer Shawn Levy also hinted that Will may have gone to the dark side.

“Season 2 is bigger and potentially darker in its stakes. The threat, which in Season 1 was to Will Byers, has grown. That’s all I’m going to say! But, I will say Season 2 has a bigger cast and is definitely loyal to the kind of magical storytelling that we established in the first season. It’s character-based and still about our core group of characters.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Schnapp has no problem with potentially playing Evil Will in Stranger Things Season 2.

“I don’t know. But my guess is that maybe he’s going to become evil in the next season. If he’s coughing up these baby Demogorgons, or eggs, or something, maybe he’s incubating or holding these eggs inside of him, and he’s trying to fight his good side against his bad side in the next season. That would be cool to see, to see him become evil.”

However, Schnapp isn’t as comfortable with the way Will has been handling things. The young actor thinks his character should have fessed up to his mom about spitting up tiny Demogorgons in the bathroom.

“When I was filming the scene, I was so angry. I wanted Will to tell Joyce so badly. I wanted to see what she would say after. But he hid it from her. So I had to play it like I’m keeping it to myself, where I’m trying to hold it in, when I’m very scared, and I don’t know what’s going on.”

While Will may end up going evil in Stranger Things Season 2, Schnapp is a total sweetheart. He told Vanity Fair that a young fan recently asked him to take her to the prom — and he said yes!

“She actually really meant it. She was like, ‘Here’s my address. Be there at 7.’ It was hilarious,” Schnapp said.

“I did say yes. It’s coming up. Since I said yes, I have to keep my promise and really go to the prom with her.”

What a great guy!

What do you think of the latest Stranger Things Season 2 spoilers? Do you think Will is going to go evil? What do you think will happen to the rest of the characters?

Stranger Things Season 2 returns to Netflix later this year.

[Featured Image by Netflix]