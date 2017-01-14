Hillary Clinton ‘Battle-Scarred Heroine’ Healing To ‘The Color Purple’ – Is Sympathy Growing Old?

The following article is entirely the opinion of Roz Zurko and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Hillary Clinton surprised theater goers in NYC this week when she made her way into the lobby for the final show of The Color Purple. She was there to see the play that one of her acquaintances thought might help her in the healing process. People are still referring to her as a wounded woman and painting a sad picture of her coming out of the “Chappaqua woods” to give main-stream life a chance in short increments.

The watch for Hillary continues. When there is a sighting of the defeated presidential candidate, it is written up like someone spotted a rare species. If that’s not bad enough, they are sure to describe her election wounds as if she just crawled out of a battle. Maybe it is time for Hillary and those around her to celebrate her good fortune in life and leave the mourning period behind.

According to The New York Times, the welcoming she got from the theater patrons indicated that New Yorkers were invested in boosting her spirits. The Times suggests seeing Hillary was, “much to the delight of New Yorkers who have embraced her as a battle-scarred heroine, and seem to want to help the former Democratic presidential candidate get over her election blues.” It is coming up on the middle of January, is Hillary really still that battle-scarred from her ill-fated campaign?

Famous faces were among the audience members who stood up and cheered, while Hillary with Bill in tow, made their way to their seats. You can see the attention Hillary was awarded as she made her way through the theater in the tweet below.

Debra Messing, Anna Wintour from Vogue and Gayle King were among the folks welcoming Hillary back from battle inside the theater. People clapped and yelled things like “We love you Hillary” and “God Bless You.” This was the show’s final performance Sunday at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theater. Hillary showing up it made the evening even more special for some in the theater audience and the cast as well.

Cynthia Erivo, who played Celie in The Color Purple had invited Hillary to the Broadway show and she was glad to see that the former Secretary of State and her husband Bill, who is a former U.S. president, took her up on the invitation. As you can see below, Hillary posed for pictures with some of the people in the audience.

Erivo said she invited both Bill and Hillary several weeks after her November defeat because she thought it might help her in the healing process. “I thought this might be a wonderful thing for her. It’s healing — a way for her to forget for an evening.” Erivo expressed her thoughts behind the invitation she extended to Hillary during an interview this week.

There was once a time that Hillary looked as though she knew how to have fun. That was before going through this life-changing event of losing an election. Isn’t it time that people stop looking at Hillary as if she just came off the front lines of a foreign war-torn country? Below is Hillary before she fought the war of the election.

The Washington Post compares Hillary’s welcome at the theater to the night Mike Hence went to see the play. Not only did he get boos from the audience, one of the cast started on him from the stage. Hillary’s welcome was so much different as there was nothing but good cheer sent her way. From the pictures above she didn’t look as fragile as people tend to describe her. It could be that she is stronger than many think.

While people do appreciate support, using words like “battle-scarred” and she needs “healing” seems to indicate there’s a reason to feel sorry for her. No one likes to have people feeling sorry for them. Besides, Hillary lost an election, not a family member or a friend. She will have a wonderful life if the only thing she ever loses is that presidential bid for the White House.

Just ask a parent who has lost a child and they will tell you what the real meaning of loss feels like. Losing an election after so much work is extremely disappointing, but it is an event you can get over without living out your life with a hole in your soul. Maybe it is time to stop looking at Hillary like a wounded puppy, she’ll survive and go on to do something else in life that will keep her in the headlines!

