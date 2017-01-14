Scheana Shay Divorce Scandal: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Accused Of Sabotaging Marriage To Remain On Show

Scheana Shay has officially filed for divorce and is on her way to being a single woman. She wasted no time moving on as she has been seen with a new man in various Snap Chat photos. While Scheana has been coy about who has been in her bed and taking her to dinner, she did confirm it was not Hilary Duff’s ex-husband, Mike Comrie. The last few months have a whirlwind regarding her marriage to Mike Shay and as time progresses, more details about what went wrong have surfaced.

Rumors are now circulating that Scheana Shay decided to end her marriage in order to secure her spot on Vanderpump Rules. These accusations are coming from someone Mike Shay knows well and she wasn’t afraid to use her name when she gave an exclusive interview to Radar Online. According to the interview, a woman named Nicole Arbour accuses Scheana Shay of ending her marriage to Mike Shay for fame. She is reportedly a band mate of his, but admits to only knowing the couple for a short time. In fact, she claims that Mike was not missing at all when Scheana claimed he was. She claimed that he was only gone for a few short hours because he was locked out of the studio and had to walk home. All of this is an interesting twist to a story that has only been told by Scheana.

Things reportedly went bad between the two when Mike Shay disappeared for several days and allegedly cleaned out Scheana Shay’s bank account. There wasn’t much said about the event, but she did mention it again when she aired on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week with co-star, Stassi Schroeder. Scheana has been pretty clear about her intentions to keep filming Vanderpump Rules, even going so far as to allow the cameras to film the divorce process. When Andy Cohen asked for some details about what happened, Scheana mentioned she didn’t want to say anything because she wanted fans to tune into Vanderpump Rules and watch it all go down. Several other co-stars have acknowledged that signs of marriage trouble will be visible on the show toward the end of the season.

As of now, Scheana and Mike Shay are not on speaking terms. They agreed on divorce terms back in December and they are just waiting on the judge to sign off on their agreement so things can be official. Scheana allegedly bought her soon-to-be ex-husband a plane ticket to Michigan so he could be with his family for the holidays. She made it seem like the two parted pretty amicable at the end, though Mike’s band mate seems to disagree. Nicole Arbour seems to believe that Mike loved Scheana and it wasn’t a mutual thing. While this is all just based on what one woman said, a lot of her comments coincide with some of the story Scheana has told.

Vanderpump Rules is currently airing on the Bravo network and Scheana Shay is still a part of the SUR team. If she was told to make drama and fight with her husband or she would be fired, it isn’t surprising she chose her reality television career over her marriage. There have been accusations that Mike’s addiction issues caused the split, and Scheana has not denied it. Fans are waiting to see what airs on Vanderpump Rules to see how much of the truth has been given to the public and how much has been exaggerated to make things seem worse. Scheana Shay has moved on from Mike and is currently seeing at least one man, though speculation is there may be more than just one.

[Featured Image by Araya Diaz/Getty Images]