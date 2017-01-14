Kristen Doute Accuses Lala Kent Of Faking SUR Altercation Story, Peter Madrigal Says It Didn’t Happen

Did Kristen Doute and Lala Kent actually get into a heated confrontation at Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR on Tuesday night, with Kristen as the instigator and pursuer and Lala as the victim? According to Peter Madrigal, who works as a manager at SUR, shows up on Vanderpump Rules with Kristen and Lala from time to time, and was included in the story as someone who was involved in the altercation that night, it didn’t happen. Kristen has also spoken out about the story, claiming that it is not only false but was purposefully put out there to harm her. Not only that, Kristen accused Lala of being the one to give the media the false story, all just to promote her own singing career.

On Wednesday evening, Peter tweeted that the story as reported by Page Six and repeated by Mail Online is false. Peter unequivocally stated that what was claimed to have happened at SUR didn’t happen at all.

The story that popped up in the last 48hrs is categorically false. What is claimed didn't happen at Sur @MailOnline @PageSix #pumprules — Peter Madrigal (@LLPJMadrigal) January 14, 2017

Kristen cheered Peter on for clarifying the matter. Kristen then claimed that the source that was cited in the story was actually just “trash PR” out to get “credible cast members.” Clearly, Kristen thinks that she and Peter are two of Vanderpump Rules‘ credible cast members that the story was meant to hurt.

@LLPJMadrigal @MailOnline @PageSix ????????Peter for the win. When "witnesses" aka trash PR give false stories & involve credible cast members. — kristen doute (@kristendoute) January 14, 2017

Kristen then posted another tweet that outright pointed the finger at Lala. Kristen sarcastically added that she loves how the story’s “witness” plugged her music with the story and didn’t mention how drunk she was that night. Kristen then made it clear that she thinks Lala’s desperate by ending her tweet with the hashtag “#thirsty.”

@LLPJMadrigal @MailOnline @PageSix LOVE how the "witness" plugged her EP ????, blatantly lied & failed to mention how drunk she was. #thirsty — kristen doute (@kristendoute) January 14, 2017

Right after PageSix posted the story about Lala and Kristen’s confrontation at SUR, Kristen cryptically tweeted about how thirsty someone is.

Thirsty, thirsty, thirsty!! And, there's a drought in California. ???? — kristen doute (@kristendoute) January 13, 2017

Several people left comments to Kristen’s tweet guessing that she was talking about the Page Six story regarding her and Lala.

On Friday evening, Page Six reported that on Tuesday night, Lala Kent was at SUR with a group, including DJ Duffey, with whom she’s working on music with, when Kristen Doute approached her and told her to get out.

“Lala is working on an EP right now so she was actually having a sit-down with DJ Duffey from ‘Basketball Wives,’ talking producing records and stuff like that. There were about seven or eight people when [the group] had gotten to Sur, and I guess Lala had went into the room where they let the old staff sit and drink, and Kristen went in there and told her to get out.”

The source claimed that Kristen aggressively went after Lala, insulting her as a nobody and outright demanding that she stay away from SUR and Vanderpump Rules.

“Kristen came over and just started screaming at Lala and said, ‘Get off my show, you don’t belong here, you’re nothing.’ Just screaming and pointing at her.'”

The source also made it seem as if Kristen’s outrageous behavior was fueled by alcohol by stating that Kristen “had a glass in her hand when she walked over.”

As for Lala’s response, the source claimed that Lala remained calm and undisturbed by Kristen. The source added that Kristen not only continued to try to aggravate Lala but tried to get Peter Madrigal to kick Lala out.

“Lala was basically like, ‘Shut up, we’re having drinks, go away.’ Kristen continued to yell, and she stomped out and yelled over to [a staff member] across the bar, ‘Peter, get her out of here.'”

So far, Lala has not tweeted a confirmation or denial of the story.

Lala, who worked at SUR as a hostess, and Kristen, who also used to work there as a waitress, have actually had a heated altercation with one another before. As shown in a previous Vanderpump Rules season, after Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s engagement party, Lala shoved Kristen as she yelled at her to not mess with her.

“I’m the one person babe, you don’t want to go there with…sit the f**k down, sit the f**k down!”

Kristen called Lala’s behavior “ratchet” and said that Lala was lucky to have caught her in a Zen state.

Vanderpump Rules Gets Violent As Lala Kent Takes On Kristen Doute In The Season 4 Finale!… https://t.co/PoQQyKk1i4 pic.twitter.com/ix6cvmBFTH — Justin Bieber NY (@JustinBiebrNY) March 15, 2016

Prior to the premiere of the show’s fifth season in September 2016, Kristen Doute posted to her social media pages an official cast photo that notably had Lala Kent cropped out. As the Inquisitr reported, Lala replied to Kristen’s exclusion by tweeting that she’s simply jealous of her.

