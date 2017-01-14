President Obama Delivers His Final Weekly Address To The Nation

President Barack Obama earlier today delivered what would be his final weekly address to the nation. In the final speech, President Obama took an opportunity to thank the American people for “making him a better President and a better man”. Obama started his address by referring to his trip to Chicago where he delivered his final farewell address to the nation.

“This week, I traveled to Chicago to deliver my final farewell address to the nation, following in the tradition of Presidents before me. It was an opportunity to say thank you. Whether we’ve seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people – in living rooms and schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts – are what have kept me honest, kept me inspired, and kept me going. Every day, I learned from you. You made me a better President, and you made me a better man.”

Recollecting his eight years in office, Obama recalled how he experienced the goodness, the resilience, and the hope of the American people during trying times.

“I’ve seen neighbors looking out for each other as we rescued our economy from the worst crisis of our lifetimes. I’ve hugged cancer survivors who finally know the security of affordable health care. I’ve seen communities like Joplin rebuild from disaster, and cities like Boston show the world that no terrorist will ever break the American spirit.”

President Obama also talked about other attacks on U.S. soil – including the Charleston Church shootings and praised the U.S. military for their service to the nation. He also talked about scientific and medical advances made during his term in office.

“I’ve seen the hopeful faces of young graduates and our newest military officers. I’ve mourned with grieving families searching for answers, and found grace in a Charleston church. I’ve seen our scientists help a paralyzed man regain his sense of touch, and our wounded warriors walk again. I’ve seen our doctors and volunteers rebuild after earthquakes and stop pandemics in their tracks. I’ve learned from students who are building robots and curing diseases and who will change the world in ways we can’t even imagine. I’ve seen the youngest of children remind us of our obligations to care for our refugees, to work in peace, and above all to look out for each other.”

Obama, however, also cautioned that the U.S. citizens should not take their democracy for granted and urged people to “throw themselves into the work of citizenship” even when there are no elections around the corner. He also urged people to stop arguing with strangers on the Internet and try talking to a person in real life.

“We can’t take our democracy for granted. All of us, regardless of party, should throw ourselves into the work of citizenship. Not just when there’s an election, not just when our own narrow interest is at stake, but over the full span of a lifetime. If you’re tired of arguing with strangers on the internet, try to talk with one in real life. If something needs fixing, lace up your shoes and do some organizing. If you’re disappointed by your elected officials, then grab a clipboard, get some signatures, and run for office yourself.”

President Obama went on to add that the success of the United States depends on the participation of its people in the democratic process – regardless of which party is in power or whichever way the pendulum swings. He also urged citizens to realize the fact that each U.S. citizen should act as guardians of its democracy and should “embrace the joyous task we’ve been given to continually try to improve this great nation of ours.”

Obama ended his final weekly address by saying that it was an honor of his life to serving the United States as President.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve you as President. Eight years later, I am even more optimistic about our country’s promise. And I look forward to working along your side, as a citizen, for all my days that remain. Thanks, everybody. God bless you, and God bless the United States of America.”

