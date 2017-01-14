‘The Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Teases A Major Character Death, Plus New Images From Season 7B

The Walking Dead’s return is right around the corner, and with it comes an all out war with Negan. AMC’s hit zombie series just dropped some major teases this week with brand new images for Season 7. What are Rick and company preparing for in the second half of Season 7?

According to Pop Sugar, the images feature Rick (Andrew Lincoln) rallying the Kingdom and Hilltop against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his army. The first half of Season 7 may have bored fans with single stories, but it looks like the second half is going to be action packed.

The first photo shows Rick in the middle of a highway with his gun at the ready. Another pic features Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) walking through brush.

The official synopsis reveals that Rick is “preparing for war and gathering the supplies and numbers to take Negan down once and for all.” To accomplish this monumental task, Enstarz reports that Rick needs help from the Hilltop and the Kingdom, which means he’ll need a little diplomacy on his side to ensure everyone is on board with the plan.

Comic Book is reporting that Rick has an uphill battle ahead if he wants to take out Negan. Not only did Rick get Alexandria into this mess in the first place, but he’ll need to learn from his past mistakes if he wants a chance to turn things around.

“Rick and the gang have found their mojo again and they are going to work on rising up against Negan, and doing it right this time,” executive producer Anne Hurd revealed. “As we saw last season, they underestimated his strength and just how nefarious a leader he was. They’re not going to do that again.”

At the same time, The Walking Dead creator Scott Gimple cautioned fans that the second half of Season 7 will be drastically different from the first half.

“I will say 7B’s vibe is very different from 7A’s vibe. The ending of 7B is very different than the beginning of 7A. Just the vibe in 7B, I was just talking about it with Andy [Lincoln] last night. It’s just a very, very different half season than the half season that preceded it.”

Of course, Express reported that going to war also means that some characters will be in jeopardy of losing their lives. Following Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn’s (Steven Yeun) shocking deaths at the beginning of the season, there’s no telling who will be on the chopping block next.

So far, fans have speculated that Sasha Williams (Sonequa Martin-Green) might meet her end this season. Martin-Green just landed a part in Netflix’s new series, Star Trek: Discovery and might be looking to move on with her career.

Speaking of moving on, Chandler Riggs, who plays Carl on the show, is set to enter college in 2017. Although his contract expired in 2016, Riggs’ mother assured fans that his commitment to the show will not waver in the coming year.

The most tantalizing theory, according to Comic Book, is that Rick Grimes will be killed off this season. Robert Kirkman has promised in the past that Rick’s story will eventually come to an end, and what better way to end it than fighting Negan?

That being said, Rick is a central character on the show and killing him off would be a major move. Unless producers have another character to fill his shoes, it’s likely that Rick will be sticking around for a little while longer.

Season 7 of The Walking Dead continues February 12 on AMC.

[Featured Image by AMC]