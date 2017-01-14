‘Pokemon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2’ Manga Series Released In North America By Viz Media: Special Three-Volume Story Arc Set In Pokemon Trainers’ School

Pokemon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2 manga series have been added to the growing Pokemon collection of Viz Media. The series has been written by Hidenori Kusaka, and the artwork has been done by renowned visual artist Satoshi Yamamoto.

American publisher, animation distributor, and licensor of multiple entertainment products on myriad platforms, Viz Media, has secured the publishing license of Pokemon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2 manga series. The manga series is based on the on the best-selling video game of the same name.

The special three-volume story arc is available for $9.99. Pokemon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2 manga series has been rated “A,” which means the manga is a fun read for all age groups. The series delivers a brand new adventure featuring readers’ favorite Pokemon game characters that jump out of the screen and onto the pages of this latest action-packed manga series, reported Anime News Network.

Pokemon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2 manga series is primarily focused on the trainers Blake and Whitley at the Pokemon Trainers’ School and on events that take place after the incidents outlined in the first edition, Pokemon Adventures: Black & White, shared the series’ editor, Annette Roman.

“Get ready for tons of action and fun new characters and Pokemon in this special three-volume story arc. New adventures of Pokemon Trainers Blake and Whitley continue in this exciting series set after the dramatic events of Pokemon: Black & White. We know fans of all ages will not want to miss this fresh story arc set in a Pokemon Trainers’ School!”

Pokemon Adventures: Black 2 & White 2 manga series picks up the story two years after the defeat of Team Plasma. After the team’s defeat, Trainer Black was sucked into the Light Stone along with Legendary Pokemon Reshiram. Although defeated, Team Black hasn’t given up and appears to be back with a vengeance. Back to its wicked ways, Team Plasma now has ways to control Pokemons that do not belong to them. Using wicked technology stealthily, the team can even manipulate Pokemons in the wild, creating some serious problems.

The new leader of Team Plasma, who calls himself Colress, has significantly stepped up his offensive tactics. Not only has Colress begun attacking the peaceful Unova region, the technology he wields can control and manipulate Pokemons. As expected, Team Plasma and Colress believe in using their powers, and the powers of other Pokemon they control through their wicked inventions, for evil instead of good.

Fortunately, a new young hero, and Looker of the International Police, is already hot on their pursuit. In the previous edition, the Looker was seen attempting to arrest the Seven Sages of Team Plasma. Moreover, a complex algorithm that can block the signals that control the wild Pokemons exists, and it is stored on a simple memory card.

Although the memory card and the software stored on it can render Team Plasma’s technology ineffective, its whereabouts continue to elude the hero. Will the hero be able to secure the memory card and use the technology to prevent Team Plasma from gaining control over Pokemons that are not in their possession or will the evil team beat him to it and destroy the only thing that can stop them?

Pokemon is undeniably one of the most successful international entertainment franchises of all time. The series has inspired several video games and trading cards. In fact, almost 300 million Pokemon video games and more than 21 billion Pokemon Trading Cards have been sold. The series is actively followed in more than 74 countries. Viz Media is the officially licensed North American distributor for a wide variety of Pokemon home media releases including animated series and films. Additionally, the company also publishes a variety of Pokemon manga graphic novel series.

[Featured Image by Satoshi Yamamoto/Game Freak/The Pokemon Company]