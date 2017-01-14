‘Tom Clancy’s The Division’: Reddit User Spots Midtown West Clinic Mission, New Faction Likely In 1.6? State Of The Game Update [Rumors]

Tom Clancy’s The Division is starting on its second year and hopefully the 1.6 update will be arriving some time. A recently discovered mission in Hell’s Kitchen revealed the “Midtown West Clinic” venue. Keep in mind, there had been already a datamine leak showing off a good amount of code that had been interpreted by The Division fans at Reddit.

New Mission Discovery In Hell’s Kitchen?

While during the course of running weekly HVT missions a possibly new mission was discovered by Reddit user Dark_Saucy.

“Doing the weekly HVTs, found a new mission that is inaccessible in Hell’s Kitchen. Looks like you need to have an HVT above the area for it to show up on the map at all, and it disappears after you log off.”

The mission was labeled as “Midtown West Clinic” with a write-up mentioning a “Bratva presence.” This is another word for the Russian mafia, but is also one in the same in line with who are now known as the Rikers. The “Bratva” verbiage is nothing new and has been in game files for quite some time. Even a year ago this was shown in an older promotional trailer for The Division Companion App.

“Clinic off the grid and non-operational. Staff evacuated to nearby JTF facilities. Bratva presence reported in the area, suspected infiltration of clinic. District medical support at risk. No current JTF presence.”

The Division did have a “State of the Game” update recently regarding this discovery. Apparently Massive is aware of it as Reddit user JokerUnique gave clarification.

“Following the maintenance this week, we saw several reports of a new mission appearing on the map. We want to clarify that this is not intended or some kind of teaser.”

But the appearance of this mission is a different conversation altogether. Is this telling of things to come with 1.6 and/or year two content? Don’t forget there are several mentions of the Bratva group throughout the datamine code such as the aforementioned clinic and also a Bratva presence around the U.S.S. Intrepid.

In the past, Division agents had discovered areas on the map such as incursions which were biggies, and though it was clarified this discovery was not intended, did Massive mean that they didn’t intend for certain eyes to see that? Why would it be there and actually be a highlighted area? Did Massive just arbitrarily add a single weekly mission and be done with it?

State Of The Game Updates

Tom Clancy’s The Division live streaming event didn’t make an appearance this week, but there was an update to the current game. As of now the chosen Elite Task Force is currently working with Massive’s sister company Redstorm where they are all partaking diligently in workshops and having discussions of consequence. They are currently “processing” the feedback they’ve received and will be allowing themselves a few days before moving forward.

The Division update also had both client and service side glitch fixes, but they acknowledged the feedback received regarding why some bugs were fixed and others left alone. Their qualifier there was the fact that client side glitches are implemented via a deployment of sorts while server side issues can only be resolved when a maintenance window is required.

There is a certain flexibility needed for one more so than the other.

Hopefully, Tom Clancy’s The Division 1.6 update will bring forth content favorable to the community as Massive is focusing more on PvP/Dark Zone content. The datamined information does give a clue of control points possibly being in the game as seen in other multiplayer shooters, so it would be interesting how they would implement that.

What do you think of a possible new Russian mafia faction in the game should it actually be true or do you think it was just a labeling process of the already preexisting faction of the Rikers?

[Featured Image by Ubisoft]