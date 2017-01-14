UFC News: UFC President Dana White Offers $50 Million For Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather Fight To Happen

UFC Star Conor McGregor has been in a random war of words with undefeated boxer Floyd “Money” Mayweather, and things have started to really get out of hand these days. It should go without saying that really no one understands how things got this far with both men. However, due to the fact that it has and that both have too big of an ego to turn down fights…nothing has come out of it.

Conor McGregor has challenged Floyd Mayweather to a fight, then Mayweather pretty much did the same with Conor. However, neither man has truly done anything about it. McGregor, being the random crazy man that he is, did go out and get a boxing license in the state of California. This was key because everyone knows Floyd does not box in California but rather tends to work specifically in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What Conor McGregor did was interesting. He wanted to show he was willing to box with Floyd, but he did not get the needed license in the proper state. He knows Mayweather won’t work with him in California either. So basically both men are just pushing it and pushing it. This finally led to Conor’s boss, UFC President Dana White, coming out to finally put things to rest.

According to The Herd on FOX Sports, White made the offer that would end all of this. He did it for the betterment of mankind because it has gotten to a terrible point where everyone is tired of the talk. So he offered $50 million for the men to finally work together, which equals $25 million each. Mayweather would then come out calling the offer a joke.

To be fair, this is a huge number for Conor McGregor but Floyd Mayweather has been paid far more to box over the years. He has earned over $100 million in a fight before and was usually offered far more money to box basic nobodies in comparison to him. Regardless of whether or not Conor McGregor could box, it is obvious he has a name value.

That means that the two are worth far more. However, no price is seemingly high enough to make this happen. Conor McGregor is not going to be willing to truly go in a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. Obviously, Conor is not a boxer and Floyd is a multi-time World Champion in boxing, therefore it would not make any sense whatsoever for Conor to get in a boxing ring with Floyd.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather is not an MMA Fighter so he knows he would get destroyed in a sanctioned MMA fight with Conor McGregor. That said, Mayweather is retired from boxing alone and has not accepted any fight in that world either. He has made probably near a billion dollars in his career, so he has no need to accept a huge payday to come back even though he possibly could and would easily beat Conor in a boxing match.

Neither man wants to truly step into the world of the other because both men know that would get destroyed in the respective sport of the other. Neither wants to back down, so the talk has continued and continued. The problem is that this will continue even more until there finally is a fight, which may never happen despite the money offered.

What we’re seeing now is both men going just far enough to where it seems like the other guy is backing down, but they’re not willing to go the full way. So Conor McGregor is getting the random boxing license and Floyd Mayweather is saying to show him the money. It will continue more until the fight happens, which means we’re going to hear this talk stuff for a long time.

[Featured Image by Scrap Digest]