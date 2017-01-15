EXO, BTS Big Winners In 31st Golden Disk Awards, Bangtan Boys Prep For Upcoming Album Next Month

South Korea’s hottest Kpop boy bands, EXO and BTS, were big winners in the recently concluded 31st Golden Disk Awards. The boys of EXO and BTS have proven their dominance once again, bagging multiple awards during the coveted event.

On January 14, top musicians and Kpop stars graced the highly anticipated 31st Golden Disk Awards held at the Korea International Exhibition and Convention Center (KINTEX). The 2-day event was hosted by Hwang Chi Yeol, Seohyun, and Yonghwa (Day 1) as well as Kang Sora and Sung Si Kyung (Day 2).

The annual event is considered to be the Korean Grammy Awards intended to commemorate outstanding achievements and performances of various music acts. The special gathering was spearheaded by the Music Industry Association of Korea. As expected, the country’s biggest names in the music industry were present during the ceremony, adding glitz and glamour to the show.

31st Golden Disc Awards Red Carpet! Stream: https://t.co/4bu79kfzyB pic.twitter.com/zzBb8osFVV — Golden Disc Awards (@GoIdenDisc) January 14, 2017

On Day 1, fans were treated to smashing performances from top Kpop artists including BLACK PINK, MAMAMOO, TWICE, Sechs Kies, Gummy, and more. The hype continues on Day 2 when this year’s winners were announced. And as many expected, EXO took home the 31st Golden Disk Awards Daesang (Grand Prize) for Album of the Year for their third studio album Ex’Act. EXO also bagged two more awards during the ceremony including the Disk Bonsang and Ceci Asia Icon Awards. This is the fourth consecutive year that EXO won the Daesang at the Golden Disk Awards.

“It was an honor in itself to stand on stage with all of our seniors and juniors at the Golden Disc Awards, but we’ve been honored with a huge award. Thank you to Lee Soo Man, who named us, our SM family, and everyone who helps us from behind the scenes. I sincerely thank our EXO-Ls.”

Meanwhile, another big winner at the 31st Golden Disk Awards was BTS, with a total of two recognitions. The Bangtan Boys nabbed the Global K-Pop Artist Award and Disk Bonsang, an award they won for three straight years. BTS also heated up the stage with their medley of “War Of Hormone,” “Dope,” “I Need U,” and “Fire.” The group also mesmerized the audience with their “Without A Heart” Special Stage performance.

[170114]BTS won Bonsang & Global Kpop Artist Award @ GDA 2017❤ – Yay congrats bangtan !!!omg soo proud of you guys,u deserved it boys????????and seeing yoongi is back again omg miss him sm???????? A photo posted by BTS official (@bts.bighitofical) on Jan 14, 2017 at 4:58am PST

And it looks like fans will be seeing more of BTS’ breathtaking performances again as the group is all set for their comeback in February. According to reports, BTS’ upcoming album is already in the works and is expected to be a continuation of their global hit album, Wings. The group’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed the news about their comeback but no further details have been revealed yet.

“It’s true that BTS is currently preparing with the goal of a comeback in February, but nothing has yet been confirmed… They are still discussing what type of release they will put out. No time period for a release has been set.”

BTS is also scheduled to kick-start their Wings Tour on February 18-19 at the Gocheok Sky Dome. The said tour was allegedly the reason behind the shorter promotional period of their upcoming album. Despite the shorter and less intense promotion, it is still expected that the upcoming album will be just as good as Wings.

Check out the complete list of winners in the 31st Golden Disk Awards below.

Album of the Year: EXO – Ex’Act

Disk Bonsang – Main Award: Seventeen, MONSTA X, GOT7, Taemin, BTS, VIXX, INFINITE, SHINee, and EXO

New Artist Award: NCT 127 and IOI

Best Producer: Bang Si Hyuk

CeCi Asia Icon Award: Red Velvet and EXO

Global K-Pop Artist Award: BTS

Popularity Award: SHINee

Digital Single of the Year: TWICE’s Cheer Up

Digital Single Bonsang – Main Award: G-Friend, Lee Hi, Urban Zakapa, MAMAMOO, TWICE, Suzy & Baekhyun, Zico, Taeyeon, and Lim Chang Jung

Best K-Pop Band Award: CNBLUE

Best Performance Male Group: Sechskies

Best Performance Female Group: SISTAR

Best Popular Artist by Netizens: SHINee

Asia Popularity Award: Jaejoong

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]