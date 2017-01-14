Woman Rapes Daughter’s 13-Year-Old Boyfriend But The Judge Lets Her Get Away With It

A woman who raped her daughter’s 13-year-old boyfriend has astonishingly been spared a jail term.

Elaine Goodman, a 46-year-old woman from Dover, Delaware pleaded guilty to charges of “third- and fourth-degree rape, unlawful sexual contact, and sexual solicitation of a child” back in November last year, but a judge at Kent County Superior Court decided that her acts were “an aberration” instead of a premeditated act, according to the Independent. Judge Robert Young noted that Goodman had showed remorse since the incident and cited her responsibilities which included taking care of elderly parents as reasons that she should be spared a jail term.

Instead, the Judge gave the woman a two-year probation, deeming the punishment enough for raping a 13-year-old boy.

According to Delaware Online, Goodman was first apprehended in November 2015 after Smyrna Police Department officials received reports of her having an inappropriate relationship with a 13-year-old. On further investigation, officers soon discovered that the Delaware woman had not only exchanged imprudent messages with the young boy, but had boasted about her relationship to a friend.

The message, which has been reported by the Inquisitr earlier, read thus: “He [the teen] is so cute with a nice a** body. I asked him what in the world are u doing with a body like that at 13.”

According to the court documents, Goodman had sex with the boy in her car after the teenager had sneaked out of his home. Authorities had collected DNA evidence from the car as well as their digital exchanges, leaving little option for the woman but to plead guilty to the charges. The teen, who has not been named in the reports because of his age, had told interviewers that during the night in question, Elaine Goodman had taken “his you-know-what and put it in her you-know-what.”

But Goodman, expressing remorse for her actions in court, told the Judge that she was sorry that she had a hurt a lot of people with her actions, especially her daughter.

“I know sorry is just a word, but I really am. I know I hurt people and that is terrible,” she said.

James E. Liguori, Goodman’s lawyer, argued that his client had been humbled by the entire ordeal.

“I just know she is truly, truly hurt to the core by how much she hurt so many people. Everyone is trying to move forward and by admitting her guilt, we can do so,” Ligouri told the Judge.

But deputy attorney general Denise Weeks-Tappan made a case for the victim, arguing that what the woman had done to the young boy had affected him emotionally.

“This mom, who [the boy] trusted, instructed him on what to do. The crime has affected the victim in many ways. He’s hurt, embarrassed and it is affecting his schooling. When the defendant committed this crime, she took something away from him. He was not a willing participant, but a victim.”

Even so, Judge Robert Young ruled that incarceration would be a harsh punishment for the crime that Elaine Goodman had committed. Pointing that parole is a fit-enough punishment for having raped the boy, the Judge expressed hope that the woman would mend her ways.

“This came out of the blue. The crime is egregious and affected the victim and his family, which was taken into account. But incarceration is not the answer,” the Judge said.

The verdict has led to a social media backlash, with many arguing that the judge had been biased in his decision. Some commenters pointed out that if the victim had been a 13-year-old girl, the Judge’s stance might have been very different in handing out the punishment.

Houston teacher who admitted to near-daily sex with her 13-year-old student sentenced to 10 years https://t.co/vnMvFvuif5 pic.twitter.com/a7y7GYiUr0 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 14, 2017

On the same day Elaine Goodman was given probation, Alexandria Vera, a Houston teacher who was accused of having raped a 13-year-old boy multiple times, was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to New York Daily News.

What is your opinion: do you think a two-year probation is a strong enough punishment for Elaine Goodman who pleaded guilty to having raped her daughter’s 13-year-old boyfriend?

[Featured Image by Smyrna Police Department]