Superbug Resistant To All U.S. Antibiotics Kills Elderly Woman In Nevada

A so-called “superbug” resistant to all known antibiotics in the United States was responsible for the death of a Northern Nevada woman in 2016, according to newly-published literature from the U.S. government.

In a report published on Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) described the patient killed by the purported superbug as a resident of Washoe County in Nevada in her 70s who had come back home to the U.S. after an “extended visit to India” in August 2016. The woman, who was not identified in the report, was sent to a similarly unidentified acute care hospital on August 18, and was originally diagnosed with systemic inflammatory response syndrome. The CDC believes that this may have been a result of an infected right hip seroma.

“The patient developed septic shock and died in early September. During the 2 years preceding this U.S. hospitalization, the patient had multiple hospitalizations in India related to a right femur fracture and subsequent osteomyelitis of the right femur and hip; the most recent hospitalization in India had been in June 2016.”

Following a series of tests in the U.S., it was found that the superbug was resistant to 26 antibiotics, meaning all of the drugs of this kind available in America. The woman eventually developed septic shock and passed away early in September 2016, and in the two years prior to her last hospitalization, she was taken to the hospital multiple times in India, due to complications from a right femur fracture. She was most recently hospitalized in India in June 2016, about three months before her death.

One week into the woman’s U.S. hospital stay, it was confirmed that she was infected by a CRE – a carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae – known as Klebisella pneumoniae. While Enterobacteriaceae may exist normally within the human gut, those that are resistant to carbapenem are resistant from the most powerful type of antibiotic designed to combat bacterial infections.

The Huffington Post quoted Randall Todd, Washoe County Health District director of Epidemiology and Public Health Preparedness, who co-wrote a study on the fatal bacteria. While superbugs resistant to all antibiotics are still rare in America, Todd and other specialists believe there’s a good chance they may become more common going forward.

“This is an important case because it serves as a reminder to the health care community that these kinds of things can show up, even though they are rare. We do have other forms of drug resistance, but this is the first time we’ve seen one that is pan-resistant, meaning there was nothing in the medicine cabinet available to treat this case.”

Using the analogy of a “slowly dripping faucet,” University of Minnesota Veterinary School antibiotic resistance specialist Tim Johnson told the Huffington Post that superbugs are deadly because they often infect people without causing any symptoms, and with the strong chance people won’t notice a thing when infected, these bugs could spread out and become more common as time passes.

“These are what have been referred to as the silent killers, because it’s not like salmonella, where you ingest the salmonella and get sick. You can acquire these things, and they can hang out asymptomatically without causing disease for extended periods of time in your gut.”

Nevada State Infectious Disease Forecast Station director Dr. James Wilson told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the hospital staff did a “superlative” job in isolating the patient and preventing the superbug from spreading to other patients and individuals. But with the revelation of the new superbug being resistant to all antibiotics, he also warned that there is one potential driver that could make such bugs become more commonplace – patients asking for and receiving antibiotics when they don’t really need them.

“We’ve got to back off,” Wilson told the Review-Journal. “We’ve got to behave ourselves and we have to stop giving out antibiotics like this.

