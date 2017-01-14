Al Qaeda Claims Isis Too Extreme, Accuses Terrorist Group Of ‘Madness’ And ‘Exceeding Limits Of Extremism’

A senior Osama Bin Laden official claims ISIS is too extreme to receive the support of Al Qaeda and warned against the rise of the terrorist group in 2011.

A 21-page letter was found in a scatter of papers that were recovered during the raid that resulted in the death of Osama Bin Laden.

At the time, ISIS was a small and rising group of extremists. The letter foretells their methods to be ruthless and so extreme that Al Qaeda would not allow ties between the two groups. The letter continued to state that there was a fear that the introduction of ISIS into the world might actually harm Al Qaeda’s reputation by causing the world to believe the two terrorist groups are synonymous.

According to the Daily Mail, some of the horrific acts that Al Qaeda cataloged as acts of barbarism too extreme for them include bombing mosques, a catholic church massacre, and using chlorine gas as a chemical weapon agent.

Ayman al-Zawahirir claims ISIS is overcome by madness and has gone too far in their measures to use lies as their method of creative followers and believers.

“Isis was struck with madness in takfir [declaring other Muslims to be apostates] and exceeded the limits of extremism. They make takfir on the basis of lies, fabrications and even good deeds of obedience…[it is] is political, convenient and opportunistic.”

Isis are just too extreme, says Al Qaeda https://t.co/7S7ENfsHrF pic.twitter.com/W3zuoS7qUP — Report UK (@ReportUK) January 14, 2017

Despite Al Qaeda’s involvement in killing thousands in the September 11, 2001 attacks on the Twin Towers, it seems there are some extremes that Al Qaeda will not stoop to.

However, As Al Qaeda’s terrorist tendencies faded into darkness as the rise of ISIS overtook the Middle East and the media, the lack of attention has allowed members of Al Qaeda to take time and reorganize, rethink, and plan their next attack. However, the extreme nature of ISIS has left Al Qaeda in hiding in an effort to remain split from ISIS’s activities, according to Metro.

Renad Mansour, a Middle East International relations expert, believes that recent ISIS losses has wakened Al Qaeda and presents them with an opportunity to rise again as Al-Zawahiri plans Al Qaeda’s next attack.

“When Isis became so successful, many questioned the relevance and legitimacy of Al Qaeda, especially after the death of Osama bin Laden. Al-Zawahiri’s attack coming now shows that Al Qaeda feels a bit more confident, feels that Isis is beginning to lose.”

However, Al Qaeda’s return to the headlines may not be so soon, as the extreme reach of ISIS and loyalty of the members is far reaching.

Due to the religious and political muddle in Iraq, many forces are hesitant to send in troops to shut ISIS down, especially Iran and the United States as each worries about the impact further war might have on the region.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has taken advantage of the hesitancy and has allowed his extremist troops to sweep across areas of Syria and Northern Iran, specifically fighting against “the Iraqi army, the Kurdish peshmerga, Bashar Al-Assad’s Syrian regime, the Syrian opposition and the Lebanese army.”

Abu Bakr al Baghdadi’s goals might have been revealed previously when he was held at the Camp Bucca detention center for being an insurgent. When he was released, he foretold a dire warning that, looking back, should have returned him to captivity.

“I will see you guys in New York.”

The warning may not have specifically meant a planned attack on New York, but potentially a scenario similar to the 9/11 attacks.

Al-Qaeda’s leader just accused Isis of being too extreme https://t.co/IBGwocyY1h — Chikere Ezeh (@Chykere) January 14, 2017

Al Qaeda may be a sleeping giant stirring and ready to wake. However, ISIS has rose to power in their absence, taking control of a vast region in the Middle East in their effort to dominate and grow their terrorist cells into a massive conglomerate that may one day make Hitler’s Nazi Germany appear tame in comparison. Realizing that Al Qaeda, of all groups, warned against the extremism of ISIS is mind numbing. Seeing the impact ISIS has had on the world is unsettling.

ISIS has control of many areas in Iraq at this point. Is it possible that Al Qaeda is the answer to finally taking them out? If so, what does that mean for the rest of the world’s forces that have failed to remove the threat of ISIS?

[Featured Image by Thomas Koch/Shutterstock]