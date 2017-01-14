Inauguration Performers: Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, Lee Greenwood, Others To Appear At ‘Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration’

Toby Keith, 3 Doors Down, and Lee Greenwood will be performing at “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration,” according to a statement that can be read on 58PIC2017.org. The event is named after President-elect Donald Trump’s campaign slogan from the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, and it will be one of the festivities leading up to the Inauguration.

Keith, a well-known country artist, has scored big hits with songs such as “Should’ve Been A Cowboy,” “I Love This Bar,” and many others. Keith has been a strong supporter of the military throughout his music career, which he shows in his songs such as “Courtesy of the Red White and Blue” and “American Solider.”

Whether it is due to his support for the military, his feud with the Dixie Chicks in the early 2000s, or the fact that he did a movie with conservative rocker Ted Nugent (who also appeared in his music video for “Red Solo Cup”), many have automatically assumed that Keith must be a Republican. However, Keith was actually a longtime Democrat. In an August interview with the Chicago Tribune, Keith explained that he is currently registered as an Independent.

“I was a Democrat my whole life. They kind of disowned me when I started supporting the troops, then I went and registered Independent. I’ve never been a registered Republican. It just keeps people off balance.”

Predictably, Keith has already begun to face a certain amount amount of backlash from those who are unhappy about the fact that he will be performing at the event. However, in an Entertainment Weekly article, Keith defended his choice to be there, saying he doesn’t apologize for showing support for America and the armed forces. He also pointed out that he has performed at events for President Bush and President Obama as well.

“I don’t apologize for performing for our country or our military,” Keith says in the Entertainment Weekly article.

3 Doors Down, known for songs such as “Kryptonite” and “Here Without You,” appears to be in rare company as a rock band that will be performing at an Inauguration event. It is also worth noting that 3 Doors Down also made an appearance at the 2012 Republican National Convention, where they premiered a new song called “One Light.”

Lee Greenwood will also be making an appearance at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” as well. Best known for his patriotic “God Bless The U.S.A.,” Greenwood isn’t a stranger to performing at political events either. He sang at events surrounding the swearing-in ceremonies for President Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, and George W. Bush, as the Tennessean notes.

Although the struggle to attract A-list talent to the Inauguration has been well-documented, it appears that at least a few household names have now jumped on board. According to the aforementioned statement, “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” will also feature Jennifer Holliday, The Piano Guys, RaviDrums, and The Frontmen of Country.

Moreover, “The Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” will feature a guest appearance from Actor Jon Voight, according to the statement. In recent years, Voight has starred as Mickey Donovan on the popular Showtime series Ray Donovan.

Last week, the Inquisitr also reported that country acts Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy will be performing at the Inauguration Gala before Inauguration Day as well. At the time, it was reported that Voight, as well as Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Sheriff David Clarke, would be in attendance for that event at well.

Although there has been some controversy, it appears that at least some members of the Radio City Rockettes will also be performing for the Inauguration, as will the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and Jackie Evancho of America’s Got Talent.

The “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” will take place at the Lincoln Memorial on January 19, and will be broadcast live. The Inauguration will take place on January 20, when Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45 President of the United States.

