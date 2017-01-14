Madonna’s Anti-Trump NSFW Vagina Tattoo Photo On Twitter, Instagram Gets 83,000 Likes – Is It Madonna’s Vajayjay? [Graphic]

Madonna has revealed a vaginal Nike symbol tattoo in a very intimate place — but it isn’t known whose nether regions are shown in the vaginal tattoo Madonna used in the photo on Instagram. Whether the vaginal tattoo is actually Madonna or not remains to be seen. Madonna posted the photo to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday, and since that time, the Instagram post has gained more than 79,000 likes on Instagram and more than 3,400 likes on Twitter. Madonna has also gained nearly 5,000 comments on Instagram beneath the photo of the racy tattoo that features a Nike symbol in the nether regions of a female. The assumption being made by many is that female with the Nike “Just Do It” symbol is actually Madonna, but it is not known if the photo’s subject is actually Madonna.

Madonna posted the photo and gave credit to Nakid Magazine on Instagram, along with the photographer. The publication noted that the original vaginal tattoo photo had been removed by Instagram from their own Instagram account. The photographer also noted that the vaginal tattoo photo Madonna posted had been removed from his Instagram account as well — but Instagram saw fit to keep the photo of the vaginal tattoo on Madonna’s Instagram account. Madonna wrote that she used the photo in order to encourage people to go to the anti-Trump women’s march in Washington, D.C., on January 21.

However, some people are reacting to the fact that they might think it’s Madonna’s own vagina tattoo being featured in the vaginal photo on Instagram. As reported by The Sun, Piers Morgan — a big fan of Trump’s — quipped that he threw up when he saw the Instagram photo of a vaginal tattoo on Madonna’s Instagram account. The host of Good Morning Britain claimed to have gotten sick over the photo, presuming it was Madonna’s vagina in question.

Meanwhile, folks like the photographer, Marius Sperlich, are weighing in on Madonna’s choice to post his photo of the vaginal tattoo, with Marius leading people over to Madonna’s Instagram account — since Instagram removed the photo from his account as well.

My Photo that @madonna posted is going up on the internet. I hope that she will tag me. Thanks to @billboard for this article. #womansmarch // as soon as i post the picture it gets removed cause its violating the instagram guidelines ???????????? – just go to madonnas IG or check this article. A photo posted by Marius Sperlich (@mariussperlich) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

People like Ann Coulter are also weighing in on Madonna’s photo of the vaginal tattoo, with Coulter quipping below that Madonna’s choice to post the vaginal tattoo photo wasn’t as silly as folks believed. Then Ann used Madonna’s vaginal tattoo photo to take a shot at CNN and MSNBC by writing that more people will see the photo of the vaginal tattoo on Madonna’s social media pages than those who would watch the two networks combined. As of this writing, more than 83,000 people had liked the photo of the vaginal tattoo on Madonna’s Instagram and Twitter pages.

Madonna vagina tattoo to protest Trump is not as silly as you think. More people will see that than CNN & MSNBC combined. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 13, 2017

Some of the feedback Madonna is receiving for posting the vaginal tattoo on her social media pages can be read in comments below. The comments on Madonna’s Instagram and Twitter accounts prove some people assume it is Madonna’s vagina in the photo.

jerichoaudio: “No way… I’ll be at home playing the imperial march from Star Wars all day.” aziki: “Hey granny…Aren’t too old for this kind of [sic] none sense? Get a life. Showing you dirty parts is not an incentive but deterrent. Good god :)” laloabutre: “Women who put it out there like #madonna did in this p**** photo is because they want it show it off and get it GRABBED!” alecskate2: “Those comments!?!? A group of Neanderthals invaded your Instagram @madonna ( Trump voters for sure ) We ( the most sophisticated and smart people ) understand. Don’t worry M, you’re not alone.”

As seen in the above photo at the top, Madonna performed in Rome, Italy, on July 10, 1990, with Madonna’s guns blazing.

