Martin Luther King Day Post Office Hours: Is There Mail Delivery Monday? USPS, FedEx, UPS Open MLK Day 2017?

Is there mail delivery on Martin Luther King Day and will the post office be open or closed on Monday? What about UPS and FedEx deliveries? The federal holiday is observed on January 16, 2017, and while many retail stores, restaurants, and even some banks will be open on MLK Day 2017, whether you get your mail or not depends on what type of package you are expecting.

If you need to mail a package or pick up mail at your local U.S. Post Office branch, you’ll find the doors locked on Monday, but there are some packages that will be delivered to homes and businesses on Martin Luther King Day. Scroll down to find out which packages will be delivered on Monday as well as the federal holiday schedule for UPS and FedEx deliveries.

Although there is no general mail delivery on January 16, according to the USPS website, packages that were shipped using Priority Mail Express will be delivered on Monday if holiday delivery was selected on the shipping form.

If you are expecting a package from Amazon, there is a thread in the Amazon forum that indicates that postal workers make deliveries for the online retailer on federal holidays, so there’s a possibility that your package could show up in your mailbox on Martin Luther King Day.

Will FedEx and UPS deliver packages on Monday, and what about banks, stores, and restaurants — are they open on MLK Day 2017?

According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, most postal employees will have the day off on Martin Luther King Day, but that’s not the case for UPS and FedEx employees. Both delivery companies are open on four of the 10 federal holidays, so if you are expecting a package to be delivered by either company on Monday, it will arrive barring any delays.

According to FedEx, delivery trucks will be on the road and their branch offices will be open on not only MLK Day, but three other federal holidays including Presidents Day (February 20), Columbus Day (October 9), and Veterans Day (November 10).

The United Parcel Service (UPS) operates on a similar federal holiday schedule and will be open for business on Monday, January 16. The UPS holiday calendar indicates that all packages will be delivered on Martin Luther King Day and most UPS stores will be open — call ahead to confirm their holiday hours.

And for those who are wondering what else is open (or closed) on Monday, operating hours of retail stores, restaurants, banks vary, although government offices will be closed including the IRS, the Social Security Administration, the DMV/RMV, state and federal courthouses, and the Department of Human Services.

The Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday and most banks and credit unions will observe the bank holiday. Some banks may choose to open their in-store branches on Monday, but it’s always a good idea to call ahead to be sure. However, if you do you banking with TD Bank, their branches will be open normal business hours on Monday.

If you have the day off and have shopping to do, you’re in luck. According to Saving Advice, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and most mall stores and grocery stores will be open on Martin Luther King Day with holiday weekend sales in full swing during the three-day weekend.

