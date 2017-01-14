Kristen Stewart And Girlfriend Stella Maxwell Avoid News After ‘Twilight’ Actress’s Past With Robert Pattinson, St. Vincent And Alicia Cargile

Kristen Stewart is very public about whom she is dating. While she does not keep any active social media accounts, the Twilight actress is not shy about making public appearances with her girlfriends. Just in 2016 alone, she appeared with St. Vincent, Alicia Cargile and SoKo, telling the world that she is done with hiding from the cameras.

But it looks like things are getting a little different with her current girlfriend Stella Maxwell. News has it that the new couple has been seen both in Georgia, where Kristen was shooting her next movie, and in California, but have not been seen in the past week, choosing to remain more low key as they figure out their status.

The last time that Stella and the Twilight actress were seen together was in Los Angeles, where they were casually dressed and enjoying each other’s company.

New couple Kristen Stewart & Stella Maxwell look so cute while out and about today! https://t.co/s7rSozi7AZ pic.twitter.com/TYR1c0BvXj — Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) January 5, 2017

“Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Stella Maxwell have their hands full as they make their way out of a smoothie bar on Wednesday afternoon (January 4) in Los Angeles,” reports Just Jared. “The actress and her Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend went super casual as they enjoyed a cute outing together.”

The 26-year-old Hollywood actress was not always famous for her relationships with woman. In fact, the first time that she came into the foreground in the movie industry was with her relationship with Robert Pattinson, who was her co-star in the Twilight franchise. Not only did they play star-crossed lovers of vampire-infested Washington state, but they also were involved with each other for several years.

Things got complicated after Kristen Stewart was seen kissing the Snow White and the Huntsman director while still being in a multi-year relationship with Robert Pattinson. From there, the relationship went sour and eventually, the two actors went their own ways.

And now, Robert Pattinson is engaged to FKA twigs, a British singer who has been coming more and more to the forefront in the entertainment industry. Most recently, she signed a deal with Nike, who wanted to use her talents to get an edge in their marketing campaign.

“She’s known for her edgy sense of style and it seems that Nike was keen to tap into FKA Twigs’s sartorial magic,” reports Daily Mail. “Indeed, the singer and girlfriend of Robert Pattinson has been named creative director of Nike Women’s latest campaign. The 28-year-old singer has joined forces with the sportswear giant and has been announced as the creative mastermind behind the brand’s Spring Zonal Strength Tights campaign, which she stars in, directed and provided the soundtrack for.”

The Cafe Society actress has been clear about the fact that she is much happier dating women.

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” she told Elle UK.

“But then it changed when I started dating a girl,” she added. “I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it, so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.'”

Let’s hope that was not a subtle dig at Robert Pattinson!

It’s also clear now that Kristen Stewart will not settle for just one girlfriend. She has been in full exploration mode, going through a girlfriend every few months, changing things up to see what her preferences are like. Before Stella Maxwell, she was into St. Vincent, an older musician, who just got out of a relationship herself.

Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne's ex, St. Vincent, are now red carpet official: https://t.co/z2lyOXTgk1 — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) October 29, 2016

Do you think Kristen and Stella are keeping themselves out of news to give their relationship a shot? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/AP Images]