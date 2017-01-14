Nicki Minaj Showdown? Ex Safaree Samuels Threatens To Fight Meek Mill Amid Feud

Nicki Minaj’s famous exes Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels could soon be heading into the ring for a serious showdown.

After Meek, who split with Nicki after around two years together in December, recently reignited his feud with Drake by admitting that he’d get into the ring with the rapper for $5 million, Minaj’s other famous ex is now telling the world that he’d actually get into a smack down with Mill for free.

According to DanceHallHipHop.com, Safaree made the big fight admission on Instagram, seemingly slamming Meek following his recent breakup with Nicki amid years of feud drama between the two after rumors circulated that Mill was a big reason why Minaj and Samuels split in 2014.

The Shade Room posted a screen shot of a comment Safaree allegedly left on a video Mill uploaded online in which he revealed he wanted to fight Drake, reportedly replying to the rapper’s plea to get in the ring for a fight on January 12, “Drake don’t got time but I do.”

Mill has not yet responded to Safaree’s plea for a fight, though, as reported by Billboard, it’s possible he may accept Samuel’s request to get in the ring to get out their bad blood over Nicki, as the Dreamchasers rapper claimed in his original video aimed at Drake that he wanted Nicki to the be the ring girl should they square up and fight.

“I’d break Drizzy the f*** up for $5 mill,” Mill said in the video posted to Instagram on January 12, just days after Minaj confirmed she and Meek had split on Twitter amid reports that Meek allegedly may have cheated on Nicki with multiple women. “We gonna let Nicki be the ring girl,” Meek added in his original video.

Safaree’s apparent message to Nicki’s other ex comes shortly after TMZ claimed that he would actually be open to getting back together with Minaj, more than two years after they broke up, following her December split with Mill.

TMZ reported earlier this month that Samuels is supposedly “open to rekindling things” with Nicki, despite Minaj and Samuels’ relationship turning seriously nasty following their 2014 breakup.

A representative for Safaree Samuels allegedly then went on to tell the site that Samuels allegedly “never stopped loving Nicki Minaj” despite their breakup over two years ago, before admitting that the rapper “is ready and willing to reopen communication if Nicki is too.”

Samuels then appeared to confirm the report on social media, tweeting out after Nicki revealed on Twitter that she and Meek had split that he was having a “blessed day.”

“With the amount of text/missed calls I woke up2 this morning I thought I was about to get some real bad news,” Samuels wrote, just hours after Nicki confirmed that she and Mill were no longer together on social media.

Though Samuels did not mention Minaj by name in his tweet, Safaree then added in his tweet that seemingly alluded to Nicki once again being single, “Thank God for a blessed day tho.”

But while Samuels is allegedly ready to start dating Nicki once again following her breakup with Meek, his apparent plea to fight with Mill and reunite with Minaj came just months after the “Pound The Alarm” singer urged the rapper to leave her alone after Safaree served Nicki, claiming that he had “been physically & emotionally abused” by Minaj, according to Billboard.

Nicki then hit back at Safaree on Twitter in May 2016, slamming her ex-boyfriend as a “poor excuse for a man” on the 140-character site.

“Two years later this poor excuse of a man is suing me & claiming to have been physically & emotionally abused. Lol. He’s so miserable,” Nicki tweeted out of Safaree in May 2016. “My man [Meek] asked him to stop emailing me. I also asked him several times. This man can’t move on,” Minaj continued. “It’s really sad. I have the emails to prove it.”

Minaj then continued to slam Safaree in a number of scathing tweets that followed, which included Nicki pleading with Samuels to leave herself and Meek alone.

Would you like to see Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels get into the ring and fight it out over Nicki Minaj?

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]