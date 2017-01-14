Brandy Seen At Church Of Scientology Fundraiser In Leah Remini Docuseries Footage, Still Secret Member?

Rumors persist that R&B star Brandy may be a secret Church of Scientology member after she was recently spotted in Leah Remini’s scientology docuseries leaving a church fundraiser.

Radar Online reports the shocking footage aired during a Jan. 3 episode of Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath and is in complete contradiction to the singer’s nonstop denials about being involved with the church.

Word of her rumored connection with the church first became public in 2006, shortly after she was involved in a deadly car crash in California. Back then, it was reported that the 37-year-old singer left the church in 2009.

But now scenes from Remini’s intense and shocking series are raising new questions.

The church has previously tried to force A&E to pull the show from the airwaves, prompting Remini to sue for defamation, where she is seeking $1.5 million in damages.

Remini followed the church for 34 years, leaving in 2013, and during a recent appearance on the Larry King Show, the host questioned her about the church’s claims of her show being “scripted, rehearsed,” and filled with proven untruths.

“Then they should sue us,” said the 46-year-old actress. “It’s as simple as that. They say this on every outlet they can. They have said that about every single person who’s spoken out, and not one lawsuit has been brought to anybody.”

Church of Scientology leaders have previously sought to quiet detractors with the threat of legal action, including in 2015 when the group published a five-page letter in the Hollywood Reporter ripping director Alex Gibney’s expository documentary Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief.

More recently, church leader David Miscavige threatened to sue his father, Ron, for publishing a tell-all memoir.

“What I’m not going to stand for is an organization with this kind of money to continue to do things like that and to bully people and to harass people and to defraud people out of their lives, their money, but more importantly their families,” added Remini, who has also written a book about her church experiences entitled Troublemaker.

As for Brandy, the “Sittin On Top Of The World” singer has been a lightening-rod for controversy of late, reigniting her seemingly never-ending feud with fellow R&B star Monica and potentially beginning one with Beyonce.

One of her former songwriters recently took to social media to claim she became enraged with him for posing for a picture with Jay-Z’s wife, adding that she has long been disrespectful of other stars in the industry.

To try to right the situation, Brandy later posted a pic on Instagram of a Beyonce doll, where she sang her praises and those of younger sister Solange.

“To not love and respect Greatness would be a disgrace to my own gifts,” she wrote. “This is about truth. I love me some Bey and I love me some Solange. Now I’m done with it.”

Her thaw with Monica shows no such signs of letting up. Some accused Brandy of taking shots at Monica during her recent Soul Train Award performance and of lumping on when implied her relationship with the late, great Whitney Houston was more authentic than other young stars, including Monica.

For her part, Monica sought to take the high road, labeling her longtime rival a “vocal beast,” on social media and saluting the time and era they reigned in as some of the industry’s biggest stars.

Houston was found dead in her Los Angeles hotel room in 2013, just hours before she was scheduled to take the stage for the Grammy Awards. An autopsy later revealed she had drugs in her system at the time of her death

[Featured Image by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images]