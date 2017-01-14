Watch Cameroon Vs. Burkina Faso Football Live Online: Start Time, Streaming Video For Africa Nations Cup

Fans can watch the Cameroon vs. Burkina Faso football match live online and see which team can move a step closer toward winning the Africa Nations Cup title.

The Group A opponents will meet Saturday at Stade de l’Amitié in Gabon. The match is set to start at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m. GMT/2 p.m. ET).

Fans who watch the Cameroon vs. Burkina Faso football match live online will likely see a tight competition. The teams are close in FIFA rankings entering the tournament — Cameroon at 62 and Burkina Faso at 53 — and Cameroon boss Hugo Broos said on Friday that the African tournament is more intense than the World Cup.

And Broos would know, as his Belgian team finished fourth in Mexico in 1986.

“In Europe there are a lot of international games where there is a six or seven goal gap between the teams but in the seven games I have had as Cameroon coach, I’ve seen there is hardly any difference between the teams,” he told Reuters. “Here there are 16 teams who can win the Nations Cup and that makes it a very difficult assignment.”

Cameroon is seeking its first Africa Nations Cup title since 2002, but Broos noted that it won’t be as easy as past years when the nation was dominant against inter-continental competition.

“This is the error that Cameroon have made over the last years, they are still speaking about 20 years ago when they went on the field and scored twice in the first half and had the games sewn up. But it is no longer easy to win in Africa, even against the supposedly smaller teams,” he said.

“The history of the Nations Cup always throws up surprises. There is no game you go into with the feeling you can win it.”

Fans who watch the Cameroon vs. Burkina Faso football match live online will see a Cameroon team in a bit of a rebuild. The team was not impressive in its friendly match against Zimbabwe that ended in a 1-1 tie, VOA News noted, and the team will be shorthanded for the Africa Nations Cup tournament. Seven regulars declined invitations to the Gabon tournament.

Sports analyst and former Lions member Michel Kaham said fans have lost faith in the team a bit with all the European-based players who opted not to return, VOA News reported. But Kaham said this also presents an opportunity for the other players to step up and make an impression.

AFCON 2017: Cameroon, Burkina Faso target winning start https://t.co/mpWGyxGKZK — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) January 14, 2017

And the smaller nation of Burkina Faso will be up for the challenge. Coach Paolo Duarte is looking to build off the team’s 2013 performance, in which they advanced to the final before losing to Nigeria.

Duarte said be believed Burkina Faso could beat any team when they are healthy, but the hobbled team he currently fields might have more difficulty.

“It will be a tough game against a very good opponent, but the game will be as complicated for Cameroon, because we are a great team,” Duarte told supersport.com. “Physically, the team will never be 100 percent ready from the first match but we want to keep on improving game after game.”

Whatever happens, it looks to be an exciting match. Burkina Faso comes into the match with a seven game unbeaten streak in competitive matches, while Cameroon has not lost in its last 10 competitive matches.

Burkina Faso are unbeaten in their last 7 competitive matches and Cameroon are unbeaten in their last 10. #AFCON2017 pic.twitter.com/cl1C7T56Ah — SuperSport (@SuperSportTV) January 14, 2017

Fans who want to watch the Cameroon vs. Burkina Faso football match live online can click here for information on where to watch and links to streaming video.

[Featured Image by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images]