‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Star Dakota Johnson Finally Opens Up About Those Jamie Dornan Romance Rumors

With the premiere of Fifty Shades Darker less than a month away, Dakota Johnson is finally opening up about her relationship with Jamie Dornan. What did Johnson have to say about her alleged affair with Dornan?

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Johnson is proud of her work on Fifty Shades Darker. Despite a litany of rumors about her secret romance with Dornan, the actress had nothing but kind words to say about working with her erotic co-star.

“We hate each other and we’re having an affair, so everybody’s right,” she said.

“How about that?”

On a more serious note, Johnson admitted that she and Dornan grew close while working on the three films in the Fifty Shades franchise. Their relationship never went outside the bounds of friendship, but Johnson is appreciative of how Dornan handled the more intimate scenes in the flick.

“Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting,” she explained.

“But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d**k?”

When it comes to the nude scenes with Dornan, Just Jared reports that Johnson has zero regrets about baring it all in front of the cameras. After all, the actress believes nudity was an absolute necessity when exploring Anastasia Steele’s romance with billionaire Christian Grey.

“I don’t want to see someone wearing a bra and underwear in a sex scene,” she noted.

“Let’s be honest about it. People are fake when they f**k. Will I stop doing nude scenes when my boobs start sagging? I don’t know. Maybe I have more of a European mindset about these things.”

That being said, The Stir is reporting that Johnson got bored of all the sex scenes with Dornan for Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. The on-screen couple was forced to perform for hours at a time, which ended up becoming a fairly tedious process for the actors, despite what fans see on the big screen.

“I’m doing one [of the sex scenes] today. It’s not… comfortable. It’s pretty tedious. We’re not having actual sex. But I’ve been simulating sex for seven hours straight right now, and I’m over it.”

The official trailer for the film revealed that Ana and Christian have a number of different sex scenes together. This includes an intimate moment in a crowded elevator and a hot shower scene.

Of course, fans are eager to discover if Dornan shows more of himself in the coming film. Unfortunately, the actor wouldn’t admit whether or not the rumors about his full-frontal are true. “The truth is that I don’t know the answer to that,” he explained. “You’ll have to wait and see.”

Dornan also echoed Johnson’s sentiments about sex scenes, saying, “Anyone will tell you that sex scenes, regardless of the content of the film, are always a tricky experience and relatively uncomfortable.”

Meanwhile, Johnson also opened up about her own sexuality. Not unlike her BDSM character, the actress acknowledged that she is still exploring her sexual desires. “I’m fascinated by young women coming to terms with their sexuality,” she stated.

“I guess, by proxy, I have been experiencing that in my own life.”

According to Too Fab, Johnson broke up with her longtime boyfriend Matthew Hitt last year. In speaking about the split, Johnson admitted that it was difficult but wasn’t afraid to poke fun at herself.

“S**t happens,” she stated.

“I think I’m a little bit heartbroken all the time, even when I’m in a happy relationship… Can we make things really juicy? Can we say that I’m taking this time to explore my bisexuality? Or that I have given myself to the Lord following the release of my sexually explicit trifecta of films?”

Fifty Shades Darker opens in theaters on February 10, check out the extended trailer below.

[Featured Image by Universal Pictures]