Rihanna Reportedly Slams Drake As A ‘Liar’ & ‘F*** Boy’ For Dating Jennifer Lopez

Rihanna is allegedly making her feelings about Drake and Jennifer’s Lopez’s rumored romance very clear with another serious diss.

According to several reports, Rihanna hasn’t been hiding the fact that she’s not exactly happy about Drake and Jennifer supposedly dating and has allegedly been slamming the couple on various occasions after it was reported that Lopez and the rapper have been growing seriously close over the past few weeks.

Hollywood Life recently claimed that Rihanna has supposedly been referring to Drake, who E! News reported she was dating exclusively for several months in 2016 before they underwent a breakup in October, as a “f*** boy” amid reports she’s “furious” about him and Jennifer seemingly dating.

According to an insider who spoke out to the site, Rihanna has allegedly been telling friends that she won’t ever start dating Drake again should he and Lopez’s romance not work out, despite the twosome being on and off when it comes to their rocky relationship ever since they were first romantically linked back in 2010.

“[Rihanna] refuses to fall for the same tired lines and getting her feelings hurt and heart broken by men who proclaim they love her but their actions don’t match,” a source said of what Rihanna has supposedly been telling friends after seeing Drake move on with Lopez, adding that she’s made it clear that she wants “no more f*** boys” like Drake.

A second source also alleged to the site that Rihanna is still “really angry with Drake” and “furious” about him seemingly moving on and dating Lopez, just weeks after her and the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s breakup, though the singer has not commented on the rumors.

“Everything [Drake’s] done since their split has been cold-hearted,” an insider said of how Rihanna is reacting to Drake and Lopez’s apparent new romance amid the diss claims. “[Rihanna and Drake] always had an up and down relationship but Rihanna really thought he would still at least be considerate of her feelings.”

The site’s insider then went on to allege that Rihanna has also supposedly been telling friends that she thinks Drake is a liar for moving on so fast with Jennifer following their breakup amid reports she may now be ready to start dating ex-boyfriend Chris Brown once again.

“Drake said such sweet things to her,” the insider said of how Drake treated Rihanna while they were dating, “but now Rihanna feels like they were all lies.”

Amid reports claiming that things have turned sour between Drake and Rihanna, the “Diamonds” singer then appeared to once again throw a whole lot of shade Drake’s way on Instagram this week with another diss, seemingly blasting her ex for his love of athletes as the Jennifer dating rumors continue to swirl.

According to Baller Alert, Rihanna took to Instagram to seemingly slam Drake, who’s certainly no stranger to sitting on the sidelines during basketball games, once again on January 13.

A screen shot captured by the site showed Rihanna allegedly threw another diss at Drake and Jennifer by replying to a post uploaded to the social media site by Instagram user @mdollas11, which read “Your #MCM be knocking over girls in the VIP to stand next to rappers.”

Rihanna then allegedly commented on the upload with a crying face emoji and wrote “and athletes,” which many fans speculated was Rihanna’s way of putting Drake on serious blast with another diss, though she did not mention him by name.

Though Rihanna has not commented on the diss reports, the latest round of accusations claiming that the “Love On The Brain” singer is throwing a whole lot of shade at Jennifer and her ex comes shortly after she reportedly slammed the Shades of Blue actress on social media, allegedly unfollowing her after Lopez posted a cozy snap of herself on Drake in December.

In Touch also reported that Rihanna allegedly thinks that Drake and Jennifer dating is “the ultimate betrayal” amid her latest diss post-breakup because she and Jennifer used to be such good friends before their relationship seemingly turned into a pretty nasty feud over the rapper.

“[Rihanna] even confided in [Jennifer] about her rocky relationship with Drake over the years,” a source claimed amid the swirling Rihanna and Lopez feud accusations, revealing that Rihanna has allegedly been telling friends that she’s “very hurt” over Jennifer and Drake seemingly dating so soon after their breakup.

