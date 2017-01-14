Angelina Jolie Reportedly In The Middle Of A Breakdown Over Her Split, While Brad Pitt Has Got His Mojo Back Without Her

Angelina Jolie is having second thoughts about her divorce with Brad Pitt. The actress is allegedly in the middle of a huge meltdown in the wake of her shocking split. Will she pull things together before it’s too late?

An inside source told OK Magazine that Jolie has been trying to communicate with Pitt for weeks but the Allied star isn’t responding to her calls. Pitt is telling friends that Jolie’s mental status is a threat to their kids, all the while she’s begging to reunite, saying, “You’ve ruined my life – but I can’t live without you!”

According to Daily Mail, Pitt is looking better than ever following the divorce. The actor gave a speech during the Golden Globes and appeared to have lost significant weight. “He lost a bunch of weight. He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals,” a source explained.

In the wake of his breakup with Jolie, Pitt has had extra time to focus on his well-being. Apart from eating healthy, the World War Z star is getting back to his usual exercise regime, which includes a log of walking and hiking.

“He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself,” the source continued. “He does a lot of weight training. He’s dedicated to clean living and eating right.”

According to Hollywood Life, Pitt wasn’t living under the healthiest of conditions while he was married to Angelina Jolie. Not only did he have more access to junk food that the kids enjoyed, but his love for snacks led to bad habits.

“When he was living with Angie and the kids there was always loads of snack type foods lying around, and Brad is a sucker for junk food and late night munching,” a source revealed. “But now he’s living on his own, he has full control over what food is in the house, and all he has is organic, healthy, low calorie stuff.”

The inside source also revealed that Pitt’s brother, Doug, has been helping him live a healthier life. “Doug has been a total rock, and he managed to really rally Brad’s spirits following his split from Angie and get him back on track,” the source shared. “It’s the best thing to beat the blues, and he’s really taken the advice on board.”

While Pitt looks like he’s getting his life in order, it sounds like Jolie is on the verge of losing control. At least they both can rest easier now that their custody battle won’t be aired out in public. The former power couple released a joint statement this week confirming that their divorce will be sealed from the public moving forward.

“The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” the statement explained. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.”

Pitt and Jolie were involved in a heated custody battle after she filed for divorce in September. This included allegations that Pitt had physically abused his oldest son, Maddox (15), on a private plane. Authorities investigated the matter and later cleared Pitt of the allegations, though AOL reports that he was forced to agree to a strict visitation schedule. Even still, Pitt was able to see his children over the holidays, which is a good sign that things are looking up.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were together for over a decade before calling it quits. The couple shares six kids together – Maddox, Pax (13), Zahara (12), Shiloh (10), and twins Knox and Vivienne (8).

