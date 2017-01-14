Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Secluded Norwegian Holiday, And How The Royal Relationship Has Affected Markle’s Humanitarian Work

Prince Harry is one of the key members of Britain’s royal family who appears to be most devoted to humanitarian causes. Prince Harry is seen carrying on his mother’s legacy by being actively involved in raising awareness about HIV and AIDS.

Prince Harry is also involved in protecting endangered elephants. The royal scion is often seen organizing sports events to help the disabled and the disadvantaged youth of the society. The young royal’s humanitarian work has made him one of the most popular members of the royal family in the public eye.

There was a point in time when the Prince used to hog the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. In fact, many tabloids had criticized Prince Harry for being spoiled and indulging in behavior unbefitting a royal scion. However, Prince Harry has taken charge of his royal duties, and he is no longer drawing flak from the people or the press.

Today, Prince Harry is considered to be the world’s most eligible royal bachelors, and people are keen to see the royal heir settling down in life by finding his soulmate. Previously, Prince Harry has been romantically linked to a number of celebrities including Ellie Goulding, Jenna Coleman, Cressida Bonas, and Chelsy Davy. However, his relationships have always been under public scrutiny and closely followed by the paparazzi.

Currently, Prince Harry is dating American actress Meghan Markle, and by all accounts, the couple appears to be very serious about their romance as they rang in the New Year in a secluded Norwegian resort. Forbes reports that the pair spent Christmas apart with their families, but headed off on a romantic holiday soon after the New Year began.

The young couple would have had magnificent views of the Northern Lights during their romantic Norwegian getaway. Prince Harry and his girlfriend most likely enjoyed breathtaking views of the local area, close encounters with sea life, and idyllic skiing conditions. Forbes reported that the area of Norway that Prince Harry visited is renowned for its spectacular wildlife experiences.

“You can basically go in boats to within 10 feet of a huge whale.”

Usually, Prince Harry loves to ski on the icy slopes of Switzerland where Prince Andrew owns a chalet. However, this time the Prince preferred to go to Norway for a chance to experience the beauty of the country along with Meghan Markle. The couple was reportedly welcomed in the Norwegian city of Troms by polar expert Inge Solheim, who is a close friend of Prince Harry. According to Us Magazine, Meghan Markle has already met Prince Charles and Prince William, and she is expected to meet Kate Middleton soon.

Like Prince Harry, Meghan Markle is also keen to work for humanitarian causes. It appears that the two high-profile celebrities are bonded by their shared passion for humanitarian work as the Suits actress has earlier remarked that she spends most of her time shuttling “between red carpet events and refugee camps.”

Markle had worked for the upliftment of underprivileged children, especially focusing on the plight of girls and the provision of clean water in Rwanda. The actress was also scheduled to visit India to work on children’s projects carried out by World Vision. However, she had to postpone the visit due to security concerns. According to the Daily Mail, an insider revealed that Markle had become a high-profile celebrity due to her relationship with Prince Harry and hence she is taking the utmost care with regard to her security.

“Since Meghan’s relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge, her profile has risen dramatically and that brings a lot of things with it. It has not been rescheduled for any definite date yet but it is not expected to happen now until at least March.”

Fans of Britain’s royal family are eagerly waiting to hear news about an engagement between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, because insiders have revealed that Prince Harry is very serious about his new love. According to E!, an inside source has revealed that Prince Harry might have almost made up his mind to marry Meghan Markle.

“Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before. It wouldn’t surprise me if he’s already thinking about engagement just because that’s where his head goes but that’s not where the relationship is at right now.”

