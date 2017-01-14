Zara Phillips Back On The Polo Field One Month After Suffering Devastating Miscarriage

Zara Phillips was cheerful as ever while participating in a polo match at the Pacific Fair Magic Millions Polo in Australia. The year 2016 ended in tragedy for Zara Phillips as the royal princess lost her baby due in a tragic miscarriage.

Zara Phillips is married to Mike Tindall, the famous rugby player, and the couple has a two-year-old daughter named Mia Grace Tindall. According to the Daily Mail, the royal’s representatives had earlier appeared to the public to respect the princess’s privacy after the tragedy struck.

“Very sadly, Zara and Mike Tindall have lost their baby. At this difficult time, we ask that everyone respects their privacy.”

However, Zara Phillips and her husband have bravely overcome the tragedy by doing their best to move on with their lives. Just a month after the devastating miscarriage, the couple flew to Australia to attend the Magic Millions Polo game in Queensland. The annual Australian event is organized to host a variety of equine sports like polo and horse racing. Magic Millions, the thoroughbred racehorse auction house, was the chief sponsor of the event that also features a carnival along with the polo matches.

Zara Phillips and Jodi Anasta lead the fashion stakes at Magic Millions https://t.co/pEK0p0XbpA pic.twitter.com/nxmiDuUr9U — Billy Bloke (@eBayDownUnder) January 14, 2017

Being an expert equestrian, Zara Phillips is the brand ambassador of Magic Millions, and the princess also graced the Magic Million Launch Party in Queensland’s Surfers Paradise.

It is clear that Phillips has taken after her parents due to her skills and talent in equestrian sports. Captain Mark Phillips, her father, is the former husband of Princess Anne and an ace equestrian who has won an Olympic gold medal in equestrian sports. Captain Phillips is actively involved in Britain’s equestrian events, and he is also a regular columnist for Horse & Hound magazine.

Princess Anne, Zara’s mother, was also keenly involved in equestrian sports, and she also won several medals in the 1970s while participating in the European Event Championship. Princess Anne was awarded BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year in 1971, and Zara Phillips also won the coveted titled in 2006.

In 2012, Zara Phillips followed in her mother’s footsteps once again when she won a gold medal in the equestrian event at the London Olympics. The Olympic gold medal was a great source of pride for the royal family, as Zara Phillips became the first member of Britain’s royal family to win an Olympic medal.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall attended the Magic Millions Polo 2017 charity party pic.twitter.com/02QQx34caC — vanina swchindt (@vaninaswchindt) January 11, 2017

Zara Phillips was dressed stylishly in a white Zimmermann dress for the sporting event in Australia. However, she quickly changed her dress and prepared for the sport by wearing jodhpurs, boots, and a polo top. According to News Australia, Zara Phillips played as a part of Team Harrods alongside ace polo players like Ignacio Novillo Astrada and Rob Archibald.

Zara Phillips’s fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude came to light during the event when she showed the willingness to get up and carry on with her riding despite falling off her horse. Even though she did not suffer any injuries, worried spectators continued to inquire about her well-being. According to the Mirror, Mike Tindall pacified the concerned crowd by proudly speaking about his wife’s ability to bounce back.

“That’s her will to win. She’s tough, she bounces.”

A magnificent day of polo at the Magic Millions Polo event with Zara Phillips | #GoldCoast #Polo #ZaraPhillips pic.twitter.com/AjAQ49UXvm — Kane Black (@KaneBlack_) January 9, 2017

As a loving and devoted couple, Mark Tindall and Zara Phillips attend various sporting events together to cheer and support each other. Earlier, Zara Phillips attended the Great Kindrochit Quadrathlon, along with their daughter Mia, to express her support for her husband who was participating in the quadrathlon.

Even though Zara Phillips is 16th in line to the throne, she and her husband live their public lives in a relatively free way, without an excessive amount of intervention from the paparazzi, mainly because Phillips does not hold any royal title.

As per the wishes of Princess Anne and Captain Phillips, Zara Phillips wasn’t bestowed a royal title and hence she is not entitled to a state income. As such, Zara Phillips can be credited to achieving success in her selected field on her own merit and by sheer hard work. Moreover, she is not obliged to follow the stringent rules followed other members of Britain’s royal family.

Zara Phillips is a first cousin to Prince William and Prince Harry.

#royal Queen with Prince William, Peter and Zara Phillips, at Sandringham, January 1988 pic.twitter.com/RKQOYoBnRR — Mace (@RoyaleVision) January 2, 2017

[Featured Image by Jason O’Brien/Getty Images]