WWE News: Vince McMahon Extending Goldberg’s Comeback In WWE Through ‘Wrestlemania 34’

The WWE Universe clamored for Goldberg’s return to WWE for a long time, and WWE officials are giving us more Goldberg than we ever expected. The former WCW and WWE Superstar is still considered one of the most beloved performers of all time, but his exile from the business after Wrestlemania 20 left a sour taste in our mouths, which made the WWE Universe hope that someday Goldberg could return for one last run.

It took twelve years, but Goldberg’s involvement with WWE 2K17 gave him the chance to work with WWE again and be featured on WWE television. His return to Raw was surprisingly emotional, and a lot of people would have been satisfied with having Goldberg back in WWE. However, it was clear after WWE Survivor Series that there is still a lot left in the tank and there is still so much left for Goldberg to do in WWE.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Bill Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar in under a minute and a half at WWE Survivor Series back in November. It was one of the most shocking moments in recent WWE history and was the win Goldberg needed to cement himself back into the landscape of WWE for good. With all the success he’s had over the past few months, Vince McMahon doesn’t want Goldberg’s run in WWE to end.

In two weeks, Goldberg will enter his first Royal Rumble match in 13 years to try to become the WWE Champion alongside 29 other men. There is some speculation that WWE officials are planning for him to win the match, but it has been reported that despite the creative changes to the Wrestlemania card, Goldberg’s feud with Brock Lesnar will continue through Wrestlemania and the final match of their rivalry will be the main event of the show.

The belief was that Goldberg’s deal with WWE would expire after Wrestlemania 33. Goldberg was expected to put over Lesnar to end their feud on the show, which would serve as his retirement match and the end of his run. However, it is now being reported that Vince McMahon is ecstatic with Goldberg’s comeback over the past few months and wants to extend his run with WWE through Wrestlemania 34 next year.

Apparently, Goldberg’s popularity with the WWE Universe and the attention he’s been bringing to the WWE product in the mainstream has Vince McMahon and other WWE officials extremely happy. WWE just made the announcement that Wrestlemania 34 will be held in New Orleans next year and whatever WWE’s early plans are for the event at this point, they will involve Goldberg sticking around in WWE until early 2018.

It’s too early to confirm anything for Wrestlemania 34, but Vince McMahon being this enthusiastic to be thinking about Goldberg for next year’s Wrestlemania is a huge indication that Goldberg’s comeback with WWE won’t be ending this year in Orlando. However, there are a lot more questions to answer if Goldberg’s run with the company is being extended for another year. For example, what will his role be going forward?

There are many exciting matches for Goldberg to participate in over the next year. WWE has already hinted at Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns being a possibility in the future. The only issue is if Goldberg’s role on WWE television will be to help build the young talent on the roster or will he be featured on top of the card as an attraction himself. Unfortunately, that isn’t a question that will be answered until after Wrestlemania 33.

Bill Goldberg’s next appearance on WWE television will be during the January 23 edition of Raw where he will be confronted by Brock Lesnar for the first time since their match at WWE Survivor Series. Heading into the WWE Royal Rumble PPV, WWE has big things planned for him heading into Wrestlemania 33. If all goes well this year, the WWE Universe will will see a lot more of Goldberg in 2017 on WWE television.

[Featured Image by WWE]