WWE News: Update On Why NJPW Star Kenny Omega Has Yet To Sign A New Deal, WWE Jump Rumor Heats Up

NJPW star Kenny Omega has been flirting with the idea of leaving the promotion for WWE, despite having the best year of any wrestler in the world in 2016 and now there seems to be a very good reason why. Kenny Omega did things few wrestlers could ever do. He entered 2016 as the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, would go on to win the NEVER Openweight Tag Titles a few times and the IWGP Intercontinental Title as well as the G1 Climax. Talk about one heck of a year.

In addition to that, he would go on to main event Wrestle Kingdom 11 against Kazuchika Okada earlier this month and have what can only be described as the best match in Wrestle Kingdom history and most likely one of the best matches of all time. Going in, everyone assumed he signed a new contract and thought he would easily go on to become the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. It seemed like fate, but NJPW decided that they would not be giving him the title.

Some thought it made sense, because he had yet to sign a contract to stay. His deal with New Japan is now confirmed for expiration at the end of this month, and there is likely a big WWE offer coming his way once he is allowed to talk with them. Under the rules of his New Japan deal, he cannot speak with anyone until his current deal expires other than New Japan itself. This is a smart business move by the company, but it does hurt possible chances for other companies to sway him over.

This is of course the whole point of things, but it very well could be why Kenny Omega has not signed with NJPW. He knows the WWE offer is coming and he can use it as leverage to get more money with NJPW. Many felt this was the only reason he was waiting to sign with NJPW, because why else would he wait, right? WWE is guaranteed to offer a big deal to get him over, and it is likely NJPW has the money to match or better the WWE offer.

While this could be the partial reason as to why he has not re-signed with NJPW, there is something much deeper keeping him out of the company right now. According to The Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega has yet to get any assurance he will be able to get back into the IWGP Heavyweight Title picture this year. Obviously as a Japanese company, they like using their local stars as their top names most of the time.

Okada is their new top guy and has held the gold a lot the last few years. Meanwhile, Kenny Omega had the year of his life and probably the best year any wrestler could have in 2016. He gave NJPW everything he had, and it forced people to take notice of him despite not being in WWE. There are people who may not know a thing about NJPW, but they know who Kenny Omega is. That is significant and would surely help NJPW going forward due to having Omega.

However, they seem to be against the idea of making him their top guy even for a small bit of time. Without any assurance he will get the position he rightfully deserves, Kenny Omega would never sign a new deal with NJPW. He worked hard to earn a spot at the top. In Japan, it is all about what is earned and who the best truly is. If you combine both, you normally succeed. Plus, Kenny Omega has the respect and love of the Japanese people similar or better than any local star.

Obviously, WWE is going to offer Kenny Omega a big deal that NJPW will have to top. While we once thought it was crazy to assume Omega would jump to the WWE, it may now look more likely than ever before. It is possible that once the WWE offer comes in, NJPW will give Kenny Omega the title assurances he wants. If they do not however, we could easily expect Omega to make the WWE jump because he knows he will get major opportunities in America that Japan does not seem to want to give him for whatever reason.

