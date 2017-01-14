Trump Inauguration: D.C. National Guard Commander To Be Removed From Post In Middle Of Event

In a seemingly unprecedented move, the Army general commanding the D.C. National Guard is to be removed from his post – in the middle of the Trump inauguration. Effective 12:01 p.m. January 20, Major General Errol R. Schwartz will be stripped of his National Guard command, at precisely the same time Trump is sworn in.

Following four decades of service, Maj. Gen. Errol R. Schwartz is being kicked to the curb by incoming president… https://t.co/mGbM3fvJYL — BAC (@BAC104) January 13, 2017

What’s stranger? The D.C. National Guard Commander will have thousands of active troops on the ground at the inauguration, an inauguration that Schwartz reportedly spent months planning the security for. As The Washington Post reports, the Trump inauguration is considered a “national special security event,” and the D.C. National Guard (led by the soon-to-be defunct Major General) is slated to play a pivotal role in keeping the event secure.

“The timing is extremely unusual.”

The news that the head of the D.C. National Guard will be removed in the middle of the Trump inauguration is particularly perplexing considering the massive organized protests expected to descend on the city over inauguration weekend. Experts are predicting hundreds of thousands of protesters to show up in D.C. on or around January 20, perhaps as many as 750,000. Not to mention counter protesters and the tens of thousands showing up simply to revel in the festivities.

With one groups of anti-Trump protesters, DisruptJ20, vowing to “paralyze” the city, security experts from dozens of agencies have been working in tangent to ensure that the inauguration remains safe for all. The totality of the security detail is being overseen by the Secret Service, but leaving thousands of National Guard troops minus their commanding officer directly in the middle of the Trump inauguration has many scratching their heads.

“We’re planning a series of massive, direct actions that will shut down the inauguration ceremonies and any related celebrations. We’re also planning to paralyze the city.”

Trump Gives Maj. Gen. Errol R. Schwartz His Marching Orders. At noon on Inauguration Day, precisely the moment… https://t.co/8FWxC9PlIU — Eric Brones (@Elbrones) January 14, 2017

Including Democratic D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who spoke out against the puzzling decision.

“It doesn’t make sense to can the general in the middle of an active deployment. He’s been really very good at working with the community, and my impression was that he was good for the Guard.

Schwartz, who is set to oversee his own D.C. National Guard troops, plus an additional 5,000 National Guard troops sent in from around the nation, plus be in charge of military air support over D.C. during the Trump inauguration, is similarly troubled by the news. News he claims he received in an email from the Pentagon.

“My troops will be on the street. I’ll see them off, but I won’t be able to welcome them back to the armory. [I would] never plan to leave a mission in the middle of a battle.”

.@MarkRuffalo It's not irrational if your goal is to sow chaos at the various protests and then blame protesters. It's playbook dictator. — RC (@design_whole) January 13, 2017

@hinterlandg Shame but what else is not shameful with DT — Apostle H. Mayers (@HelenVoices) January 13, 2017

@byaaroncdavis Trump team has already made it very clear the American people cannot trust a word they say @Trump — DMA (@austin_dma) January 14, 2017

@NPR Our next Commander in Chief isn't even waiting until he's sworn in to humiliate & belittle our servicemen and women. Disgusting. — Drew Gibson (@SuppressThis) January 13, 2017

Currently, it is proving difficult to determine who exactly made the call to end the career of the 65-year-old D.C. National Guard commander in the middle of the Trump inauguration. Schwarz has said that he plans to official retire after he’s stripped of his D.C. National Guard commander post (a post he’s held since 2008, under George W. Bush) on January 20 at 12:01 p.m.

Major General Schwartz did submit a letter of recommendation after Trump was elected. This is standard procedure, as he is a presidential appointee, and would give Trump the option to start fresh. This despite the fact that the D.C. National Guard commander has held his post under two incredibly different administrations.

According to the military, Trump and his people opted to accept the Major General’s resignation, effective immediately. The Trump team claims that they wanted to keep the D.C. National Guard commander in his post, at least through the inauguration, but were pushed by the Army to make the change ASAP.

Commanding general of D.C. National Guard to be removed from post in midst of inauguration https://t.co/sgLDVQMIEl — Peter Hermann (@phscoop) January 13, 2017

As The Chicago Tribune reports, the post of D.C. National Guard Commander is made by the POTUS, which will be Donald Trump at 12:01 p.m. on January 20. The Trump transition team has declined to directly comment on the shocking changing of the guard.

Schwartz says he will be replaced, in the interim, by a brigadier general immediately upon being removed from his post.

Now hearing from Major General Errol R. Schwartz at the #Amtrak #ESGR ceremony in Washington DC #AmtrakVets pic.twitter.com/5O3hFuGhll — Amtrak Careers (@AmtrakCareers) August 5, 2015

However, because Washington D.C. is not a state, but rather a District, calling up the National Guard is already more complicated than is standard. In U.S. states, a governor can call their respective guards to active duty. In Washington D.C., a letter must be sent to the secretary of the Army, and a lengthy, seven-step process must be begun.

While the District has managed to streamline this seemingly convoluted and time-consuming protocol, it could prove a major problem next weekend. Particularly if something goes unexpectedly awry amid the removal of the D.C. National Guard Commander and inauguration of controversial President-elect Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Photo]