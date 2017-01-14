‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7 Spoilers: Ezekiel And Gregory Hesitant To Join Rick Grimes’ Fight Against Negan [PHOTOS]

The Walking Dead Season 7 returns next month with the second half. What can fans expect from Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), Gregory (Xander Berkeley), Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and the other characters? AMC has released four sneak peek photos which tease what is coming up next. Also, it was revealed that Ezekiel and Gregory are both hesitant to join Rick’s fight against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors.

TWD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the zombie apocalypse TV show.

During the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, Rick finally discovered that he and the other Alexandrians cannot continue living under Negan’s thumb. He realized that the current situation was just not working and something had to be done. After several episodes of Rick going to ridiculous lengths to scavenge for Negan and the Saviors, Rick finally wised up.

When Season 7 returns next month, Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) will begin planning war. However, they cannot do it alone. They need help and try to get the surrounding communities to join the fight. According to AMC’s official website, it not only won’t be easy to defeat Negan, but Rick will have difficulty convincing Ezekiel from The Kingdom and Gregory of Hilltop Colony to join them. It was explained that both characters do not want bloodshed. However, as TWD fans know, there really isn’t any other way to gain their freedom. This is something that has to be done.

Recently, four sneak peek photos were released by AMC’s press center. Each image offers a glimpse into what to expect when The Walking Dead Season 7 returns. The first features Rick, who is standing in the middle of a road. He looks sweaty and tired, but also has his hands on his hips. It is almost as if he is thinking about what to do next. It is possible that he just fought off walkers or survived a close call.

The second TWD photo reveals Rick, Michonne (Danai Gurira), Aaron (Ross Marquand), and Tara (Alanna Masterson) walking through a field with tall grass. While Rick is focused on what is in front of him, the rest are looking to the side, making sure to be aware of their surroundings. Rick has his gun aimed forward and is prepared to fire if necessary. It appears that Michonne might have her hand on her sword, getting ready to pull it out if she has to.

The next picture shows Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Michonne, Jesus (Tom Payne), Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Rick, Daryl, Tara, and Rosita (Christian Serratos) at the Hilltop Colony. Enid is standing on one side of the room as the rest look at her. It appears that she may have just stepped inside. They all have a strange look on their faces, but are also listening to what she is saying. Is Enid revealing some shocking information or is she announcing she wants to join the fight? It’s hard to tell because her face is not visible in the photo.

The last photo has been in circulation for a few weeks. It features Gregory, who is saying something and looking directly at Maggie. Rick, Michonne, Carl, Tara, and Daryl are also in the room. They are probably discussing fighting Negan. It is interesting how Gregory isn’t talking to Rick. His attention is directed at Maggie. As fans know, Gregory does not have leadership skills and will save himself before protecting his own people. Viewers expect Maggie to take his place sometime in Season 7.

What are your thoughts on the photos for The Walking Dead Season 7? What do you think is going to happen when the show returns on February 12? How will Rick Grimes convince Gregory and Ezekiel to join the fight against Negan and the Saviors?

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]