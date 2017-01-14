Bella Hadid Shares Cryptic Message Following The Weeknd And Selena Gomez Kissing Photos

Model Bella Hadid seems to have something to say about her ex-boyfriend The Weeknd dating Selena Gomez.

The 20-year-old took to Instagram late Friday night to share a photo of her flipping the bird saying “mood.” She ended the caption with both a sad face and a smiling emoji. Bella followed the photo up with another shot of her middle finger raised as she continues to get her point across.

Mood ???? ???? A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

Fans seem to think the photos were in response to news that The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is now dating Selena. People left comments as they claimed her message was directed towards her once boyfriend.

“We all know to whom”

“That is for the weeknd”

“Be Strong Bella! and be careful choosing your bestfriends..”

E! News reported on how Hadid is taking the news that her ex has seemingly moved on as a source claims the model is not over him.

“She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him,” a source shared with E! News. “They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena. She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena.”

The site went on to add Bella thought she and The Weeknd still had a connection as if they would eventually get back together as the source refers to singer as “her man.”

“It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection.”

While it may seem as if Selena and Bella were once friends, E! News reported the two women know each other, but were not necessarily friends.

“…while Selena and Bella know each other, they are not great friends. In other words, this may not be a situation where Selena stole her friend’s man or The Weeknd is trying to make Bella jealous.”

The Weeknd and Gomez were spotted kissing in Los Angeles after having a three-hour-long dinner together. Selena was photographed hanging onto her date’s neck before the pair exchanged a few kisses while waiting for their cars. E! News reported that while the duo arrived separately, they both left the restaurant in the same car.

“The insider tells us that they arrived separately but at the end of the night they left together in his car as Selena’s driver followed behind.”

While Selena seems to be smitten with The Weeknd, fans couldn’t help but notice how she seems to be clinging to him while he casually stands there. In fact, in one photo, The Weeknd seems to be obliging Selena with a kiss as he keeps his eyes open. OK! magazine even reported the reason Selena is still single following her breakup with Justin Bieber is because she’s too clingy.

“Selena Gomez is still single but there’s a reason: She’s too clingy!”

While Bella doesn’t seem too happy about her ex moving on, neither are her fans and followers. Hadid’s loyal fans have taken to leaving snake emojis on Selena’s Instagram photos as they let her know what they think of her relationship with The Weeknd. Bella is said to have also posted revenge photos since news of Selena and Abel broke, even before Friday’s middle finger mood snap.

Fox News reported on a video Hadid shared to Instagram following a racy image of Selena going public. Bella is seen wearing a thong body suit as she tells her fans “good night.”

“The 20-year-old supermodel recently traveled to the Bahamas for her first modeling job of the New Year. Once she returned home on Thursday, Hadid showed off her killer body in a tiny black one-piece swimsuit.”

While the article states Bella isn’t letting the news get her down, her Instagram posts may prove otherwise. It seems Hadid does have a lot to say about her ex moving on so quickly, but is choosing to send her message via photos.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]