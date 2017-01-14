Connecticut Republican Christopher Von Keyserling Arrested For Sexual Assault After Allegedly Pinching Female Co-Worker’s Groin

During the election cycle, Donald Trump made headlines for bragging about grabbing women “by the p****y,” now Connecticut Republican Christopher von Keyserling has been arrested for doing something eerily similar. Described as a “well-known Republican,” Keyserling is accused of verbally assaulting a female town worker, then putting his hand between her legs from behind and pinching her “in the groin area.”

As the Fairfield Daily Voice reports, the incident between Connecticut Republican Christopher von Keyserling and his female co-worker allegedly took place back on December 8. That’s when von Keyserling (a member of Greenwich’s Representative Town Meeting) reportedly encountered a female town worker and the two began discussing politics. According to his arrest warrant, the 71-year-old Connecticut Republican told the 57-year-old town employee that it is now “a new world politically,” adding that he needed to “educate” fellow politicians.

“I love this new world, I no longer have to be politically correct.”

Reportedly, the female town worker disagreed with his political stance, telling him that she couldn’t be of service to him in his endeavor.

“[If you’re] proud of that I can’t help you.”

It was then that the Connecticut Republican, who has held a place on Greenwich’s Representative Town Meeting since 1985 reports Connecticut News 12, began to further verbally berate the female town worker. Christopher von Keyserling allegedly called her a “a lazy, bloodsucking union employee.”

The alleged sexual assault victim reportedly replied by saying, “f**k you,” before hastily heading to her office. Von Keyersling is said to have followed the female town employee, telling her that he needed to speak to her co-worker. That co-worker, according to court documents, entered the office a short time later. However, that co-worker (also female) said that she had no time to speak to the Connecticut Republican, and left the office.

The female town employee claims that she felt uncomfortable staying in the office with Christopher von Keyserling, so the 57-year-old alleged sexual assault victim walked out with her co-worker. It was then that Connecticut Republican von Keyserling allegedly touched her very inappropriately.

According to the town employee, when she walked past Christopher von Keyserling, he reached between her legs and pinched her “in the groin area.” She claims that she told him she was going to physically retaliate if he ever did it again. It was then, according to the alleged victim, that Connecticut Republican Christopher von Keyserling again escalated the situation.

“She said he looked back with a really evil look in his eyes and said, ‘it would be your word against mine and nobody will believe you.'”

While police are saying little more about the matter than is included in the arrest warrant, Phil Russel (attorney for von Keyserling) says that the entire matter is being blown entirely out of proportion.

“Von Keyserling playfully gave a lady who he knew for 30 years a pinch is what the accusation is. And somehow, everybody’s wringing their hands and carrying on that this is a crime, and it just isn’t.”

According to the Connecticut Republican’s office, whether von Keyserling “just gave a pinch” or had a more sinister intent, that kind of behavior is not tolerated in the town of Greenwich.

“The town has zero tolerance for this alleged behavior. For years we’ve had training programs in place for all employees and beyond but cannot comment because this is an allegation that will be adjudicated in the court of law.”

While the alleged incident between von Keyserling took place in early December, the selectman was only just arrested on sexual assault charges on Wednesday. The Connecticut Republican was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond. Christopher von Keyserling is expected to appear in court on January 25, just five days after President-elect Trump is sworn into office.

