Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Go Grocery Shopping With Apollo After Gwen Gets Sued

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were recently photographed doing a little grocery shopping, and they decided to make the outing a family affair by bringing along two-year-old Apollo.

Whenever Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t seen together for a few days, fans of the couple begin to panic. Gwen hasn’t shared any Snapchat videos starring Blake since New Year’s Eve, and her lack of social media activity has some Shefani followers worried. A few of them voiced their concerns on a popular Instagram page run by fellow fans of the “Hollaback Girl” singer and her “red red red red redneck” beau.

“Just weird we don’t see them together anymore,” one fan wrote in response to a throwback photo of the couple kissing that Gwen Stefani originally shared on Snapchat. “Wonder is something’s up? That would be sad cause I’ve been rooting for them! Best couple ever.”

“Something better happen soon. Gwen started the Snaps and dragged us in. At least tell us u r done or whatever,” another fan commented.

Good one, good night! #throwbackthursday @blakeshelton @gwenstefani ⭐️???????? A photo posted by @gwenandblake on Jan 12, 2017 at 11:24pm PST

Gwen Stefani still hasn’t shared any new Snapchats of Blake Shelton kissing her or bonding with her three sons from her marriage to Gavin Rossdale, but the paparazzi recently obtained proof that the couple is still going strong. On Friday, Gwen and Blake were spotted shopping at a Whole Foods in Beverly Hills. Apollo came along and chilled out in the couple’s cart while Blake pushed him around the store, and the country crooner was photographed smiling at the little boy as they exited the premises.

The Daily Mail shared a few pictures of the grocery trip, and Gwen and Blake can be seen laughing and smiling at one another in the snapshots. However, Shefani fans will be sad to learn that Gwen Stefani is not rocking an engagement ring in any of the photos. Her left hand can be seen in one of them, and she has extravagant bling on all of her visible digits except her ring finger.

So far, 2017 has been a mixed bag for Gwen Stefani. She didn’t kick it off with a proposal from Blake Shelton, and she and Pharrell Williams are being sued for allegedly plagiarizing another musician’s work. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Richard Morrill has accused Gwen and Pharrell of copying the chorus from one of his songs, “Who’s Got My Lightah,” in their 2014 tune, “Spark the Fire.” Morrill used to be a hairstylist, and he claims that he played his song for Gwen Stefani while coloring and styling her hair at his salon in the late ’90s. He’s suing Stefani for civil theft and copyright infringement.

Getting sued sucks, but 2017 hasn’t been all bad Gwen Stefani. As Billboard reports, the “Misery” singer’s famous red lips and her high-profile relationship with Blake Shelton have helped her land a new gig as the face of Revlon, so at least she’ll have some extra funds available to help pay her legal fees.

“She’s known far and wide for her red lips, so that’s definitely part of the attractiveness as a brand ambassador for Revlon, but that’s really combined with who she is as a person and also her love story,” said Revlon Chief Marketing Officer Benjamin Karsch.

@GwenStefani is making 2017 the year of love. Will you? ❤️✨ #RevlonXGwen #ChooseLove A video posted by Revlon (@revlon) on Jan 3, 2017 at 6:00am PST

And speaking of Gwen Stefani’s love story, Blake Shelton continues to paint his girlfriend in a positive light whenever he’s presented with an opportunity to talk about her. In a teaser clip for a CMT Hot 20 Countdown interview that will air today at 9 p.m. ET, Blake talks about how Gwen is the living embodiment of the girl in “A Guy With A Girl.” The song is about a guy who feels invisible whenever he goes anywhere with his gorgeous girlfriend, but he doesn’t mind because he feels so blessed to be with her.

“When I’m with Gwen, literally nobody even looks at me,” Blake said. “I’m not even there.”

#GoAheadAndBreakMyHeart Gx @blakeshelton A photo posted by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 11, 2016 at 11:28am PDT

Unfortunately for Gwen Stefani, making that kind of impression on people means that they’ll still remember you two decades later whenever you record a song that sounds somewhat similar to one that they once let you listen to.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]