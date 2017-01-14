Watch Swansea City Vs. Arsenal Live Online: Streaming Links, Must-Win Game For Gunners, But Struggling Swansea Also Looking For Points

Struggling Swansea City host Arsenal at Liberty Stadium on Saturday evening, with both teams hoping to get the maximum points to aid their withering league campaigns. While Arsenal have slipped from first to fifth place in the Premier League table within a matter of a few weeks, Swansea City languish in the 19th position, desperately hoping to avoid the drop as the season enters its second half.

You can watch Swansea City vs. Arsenal live online through a number of streaming links right here!

Arsenal

With the coming of the new year, the Gunners have seen similar failings creep into their Premier League challenge. A superb league start faltered in December as Arsene Wenger’s men lost two games on the trot against Everton and Manchester City, with question marks on their ability to win the big games resurfacing once again much to the annoyance of their fans. The first game of the new year was not much better, although Arsenal did record a famous comeback against Bournemouth by scoring three late goals and managing to salvage a draw.

Even so, Arsenal trail Chelsea by eight points with more than half the season over, and they can ill-afford to have any more slips in the Premier League. Arsene Wenger reiterated the importance of consistency in the pre-match press conference, pointing out that Arsenal can only worry about their form and not the form of their rivals, as reported by IBT.

“Consistency in your focus… that’s the difference between a champion and someone who is not a champion. When you look at the fixtures, you always have that feeling every week [that it’s an opportunity] because the Premier League is so difficult. “You will always feel that it’s down to us not failing. Let’s focus on the process. We have five months in front of us and it’s very important that we feel like we’ve given absolutely everything to finish at the top. “It’s very important that we focus on the process, what we can improve, how much better we can play in the next game and how we can win the game. After that, we look around us and never in the reverse. We can’t look around us and forget about how much is demanded from ourselves.”

Mesut Ozil is expected to make his comeback after sitting out the last three Arsenal games because of illness, but Frances Couqelin and Hector Bellerin have both been ruled out for the away trip to Swansea City. Long term absentees Santi Cazorla, Per Mertesacker and Kieran Gibbs remain sidelined while Theo Walcott and Mohamad Elneny are also not part of the Arsenal squad for this game.

You can watch Swansea City vs. Arsenal live online through streaming links provided at the end of this article.

Swansea City

Here's what time we will kick off near you tomorrow! Where in the world will you be cheering from? ????#GlobalSwans! pic.twitter.com/cdNeRjESPB — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 13, 2017

Although Swansea City appointed Bayern Munich assistant manager Paul Clement as their new manager one day before their game against Crystal Palace, Clement will be taking over the reins effectively for the first time against Arsenal. The last time Swansea had a new manager, Bob Bradley, they also played against Arsenal, but Clement would hope the similarities end there because Swansea lost that game while Bradley was unceremoniously sacked after a poor few weeks in charge.

Sitting 19th in the table, Swansea City need a huge turnaround in their fortunes, and the board at the Swans have decided that Clement is the man to do it. Former Chelsea manager and fellow Carlo Ancelotti assistant, Claude Makelele, will be assisting Clement realize that dream. Speaking at the pre-match conference, Clement insisted that he will be able to work together well with Makelele, having already worked with him at French side Paris Saint-Germain, according to the BBC.

“He will bring a different dynamic to the backroom staff. I knew him briefly as a player at Chelsea, but much better when we worked together as assistants at Paris St-Germain. “We both assisted Carlo Ancelotti and worked together for 18 months. He has a wealth of experience of playing at the highest level. He understands the game. He knows and smells football and is very good with people as well.”

Swansea full-back Neil Taylor will miss the game against Arsenal because of a cheekbone injury he picked up in training, while new signing Luciano Narsingh will not make his Swans debut because of a calf injury.

Live streaming links

You can watch Swansea City vs. Arsenal live online on NBCSN, Telemundo and NBC Universo if you live in the United States, while those hoping to catch the game online can tune into NBC Sports Live.

Viewers in India will be able to catch Swansea City vs. Arsenal live online on Star Sports Select HD1, with the live streaming option being available on Hotstar.

Soccer fans all over the world can go to firstrowsportes.eu to catch Swansea vs. Arsenal live online without paying subscription fees.

[Featured Image by Julian Finney/Getty Images]