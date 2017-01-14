Ed Sheeran Could Be The Next Ginger Spice In His Latest Duet With Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton, Reveals Justin Bieber’s Hit Was His Creation

Ed Sheeran just had an epic duet with Spice Girls member Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton and things couldn’t get any better. The 25-year-old crooner wowed not only his fans, but Emma herself with his heartfelt rendition of the girl group’s classic “Goodbye.”

Earlier this week, the “Thinking Out Loud” singer went on a radio tour around U.K. to promote his upcoming album ÷ (Divide). During his guest appearance on Emma’s morning radio show, Heart FM, Ed joined the blonde bombshell in a duet of Spice Girls’ chart-topping hit, “Goodbye.” And as expected, Ed never failed to deliver a swoon-worthy performance. In fact, his rendition impressed Emma that she was convinced that he could be the next Ginger Spice.

“I could be Ginger Spice. If you get me the Union Jack dress, I’ll try and squeeze in it.”

Aside from his Spice Girls hit rendition, Ed also impressed fans with his rendition of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song. Many were surprised by the unexpected twist Ed has put into the ’90s sitcom tune, turning it into a soulful acoustic version.

The British singer-songwriter is also prepping for his Carpool Karaoke appearance sometime this year. Ed confirmed recently that he will be joining James Corden for a drive around, adding him to the list of big stars who joined the show like Mariah Carey, Britney Spears, Adele, and Bruno Mars. However, Ed revealed that he might feel “a bit awkward” singing to his own songs during the segment.

And then Ed Sheeran covered the #FreshPrinceOfBelAir theme song and my Wednesday was better https://t.co/4lHw1Bgrxr — cjoanporter (@cjoanporter) January 12, 2017

Ed also released two brand new songs last week – “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill.” The said tracks mark his comeback in the music scene and many were quick to notice the difference from his previous hits. Despite being more upbeat than his previous ballads, it is expected that Ed’s latest tracks will also be a big hit, especially in his home country.

The newest tracks will be included in Ed’s upcoming third album, ÷ (Divide), coming out on March 3. Ed also shared the album’s song titles on Instagram. And by the looks of it, the crooner might be off to a big year.

A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Jan 11, 2017 at 2:36am PST

Meanwhile, many were surprised when Ed revealed that Justin Bieber’s comeback tracks were actually his own creations. During his radio interview with Carson Daly, the “Photograph” singer revealed that he wrote Justin’s worldwide hits “Love Yourself” and “Cold Water.” He also added that the songs were intended to be part of his upcoming album but “didn’t make the cut.” Ed also admitted that he almost scrapped “Love Yourself” completely.

“That was a song I had written for Divide. It just wouldn’t have made it. Justin took it and did his thing on it, and released it as a single and made it what it is…. I wouldn’t say it was just all me.”

Although he was not able to personally use his creation in his albums, Ed still acknowledges the fact that Justin did a pretty good job on it. In fact, the song is now vying for Song of the Year at the 2017 Grammy Awards, a title Ed won last year for his song “Thinking Out Loud.”

Ed also shared that the song “Cold Water” was something he couldn’t even remember writing until he heard it on the radio. The singer recalled that the song must have been “half-written” at producer Benny Blanco’s house until he got an email from Diplo raving about it, saying that Justin wants to “hop on” the song. The next thing he knew, “Cold Water” was out making it big on the charts.

“And then the song came out and it was number one and I was like ‘Oh, that song!’ I remember doing it, but it was really, really slow. I remember hearing it and being like ‘That kind of sounds like me. Oh wait, it was me.”

Check out Ed Sheeran’s latest single “Shape Of You” in the video below.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]