‘Goblin’ Episode 14 Pushed Back To January 20, Korean Drama’s Episodes 15 And 16 To Air Back To Back

Goblin just aired episode 13 where everything about the past was revealed. The popular Korean drama starring Gong Yoo is just a week away from its finale. After the previous episode’s cliffhanger, namely, the Goblin’s death, fans are curious on how the story will proceed. Unfortunately, the wait will be longer than expected. TvN decided to air a companion episode and pushed episode 14’s air date to next week.

Special Interim Episode

Goblin episode 13 was full of revelations. With all the plot twists, speculations abound on what is going to happen next. Although a huge portion of the events that took place in Goryeo has already been shown through flashbacks and memories, there is still so much to tell.

In an effort to shed more light on the relationship between the main leads, tvN opted to defer the scheduled air date of Goblin episode 14. Instead, a special episode will be aired on Saturday, Jan. 14. Since Goblin combines history, divinity, love, faith, reincarnation, and death in an interesting way, it is not surprising why many fans have differing speculations and opinions about the series.

This interim episode will look into the relationship between the main leads and it will be divided into two parts. Although this companion episode will not reveal what happened after the Goblin’s bride pulled out the sword, fans should not miss it since it would foreshadow the three remaining episodes.

Fate And Destiny

TvN disclosed that the climax will start with episode 13. In the said episode, Kim Shin discovered that the Grim Reaper who lived with him is the same person who issued a royal decree that led to his clan’s demise. As punishment for using his powers for personal purposes, the Grim Reaper’s memory of being King Wang Yeo was returned.

After living for more than 900 years, Kim Shin finally managed to reach his majesty and ask him to behead Park Joong Won. While confronting the Grim Reaper, Kim Shin finally figured out the purpose of the sword in his chest –the weapon to put an end to Joong Won’s evil deeds. For almost a millennium Park Joong Won waited for the opportunity to strike and put an end to the Goblin by taking over Eun Tak’s body.

The episode ended with one clear message –Grim Reaper finally discarding his foolish ways. He arrived just in time to draw out Joong Won’s spirit from Eun Tak’s body. Using Eun Tak’s hand, Kim Shin pulled out the sword himself and struck Joong Won who disappeared in thin air. Goblin episode 13 ended with the Goblin’s bride completing her mission –pull out the sword and put an end to Kim Shin’s immortality.

Last Three Episodes

Goblin is currently one of the most popular Korean dramas to date. The greatest appeal of the series lies in its unpredictability and its superb cinematography. Many comparisons were drawn between the SBS fantasy drama The Legend of the Blue Sea and Goblin. Although many viewers commend Goblin for its plot, ratings for the drama starring Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun are significantly higher. Legend of the Blue Sea episode 17 which aired on Jan. 12 earned a 20.8 percent rating nationwide.

So far, Goblin recorded the rating for episode 13. Based on a report from Soompi, Nielson Korea reports revealed that the series recorded viewership ratings of 14.25 percent for episode 13 for cable platform standard. Overall, the episode which aired on Friday has a total rating of 15.55 percent after including subscriptions. This was the best rating for the drama yet since the average episode rating for cable platform did not go beyond 14 percent.

Goblin episode 14 will be preempted by the special interim episode and the airing date has been moved to Friday, Jan. 20. This will be followed by a back-to-back series finale on Saturday, Jan. 21. Fans have mixed emotions as the series comes to an end. Fans have mixed reaction to the network’s decision to air all three episodes of the series in the upcoming week. Despite having significantly lower ratings than Legend of the Blue Sea, fans are expecting the ratings for Goblin to hit an all-time high with next weeks’ episodes.

