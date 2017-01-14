Trevor Noah Deals With Planned Parenthood As He Shows Slight Ratings Increase On ‘The Daily Show’

The discussion regarding the future of Planned Parenthood has been a big topic this week and one that Trevor Noah didn’t shy away from at all. As Gothamist notes, Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood, appeared on The Daily Show this week to talk about the organization.

“I really do think it’s a matter of folks in Washington understanding that women’s need for health care is not a partisan issue. And that’s what I think women are so perplexed about—why are people playing politics with women’s health care in America?” Richards asks.

Richards said she believed that the fact Republicans want to end Planned Parenthood is going to cause a huge healthcare crisis. She has earned a lot of support in the media.

A column by Bryan Howard on Arizona Central agrees that politicizing Planned Parenthood with defunding attempts need to be stopped.

“Planned Parenthood isn’t just ‘any’ health care provider. We are a unique and special health care provider thousands of Arizonans and millions of Americans trust. They turn to us because they know we don’t dictate or pontificate, we educate and liberate.”

Howard adds that withholding access to Planned Parenthood’s health care and education puts people’s lives at risk, and without the organization, people’s lives will be jeopardized.

Planned Parenthood isn’t the only thing that has been on Trevor Noah’s mind this past week. As the Huffington Post notes, he also talked about Donald Trump’s press conference.

“In America, the press is supposed to be the check on the president, not the other way around. This is essentially the first step in the ‘Authoritarian Tango,'” Noah said on his show, adding that if Trump can shut down CNN by calling it “fake news,” he can do the same to every other news organization.

As expected, the commenters after the article like Trevor Noah’s analysis.

“Trevor Noah is right about Trump shutting down the free press. Discredit one agency and if he gets away with it, then he moves on another agency….eventually all we have is a State sponsored news and media….the first step in a tyrannical take over….just ask 1930 Germany!!” exclaims Gregg Paine.

“Agreed. Trump has violated America. He has grabbed Lady Liberty by the meow. And the only way to stop him is for the press to call him out every time he lies. Which is all the time,” says Terry Lee.

Unfortunately, all the praise isn’t significantly helping Noah’s ratings, although he has shown a minor improvement. According to Showbuzz Daily, only 787,000 people tuned in on Thursday night. He attracted a little more with 839,000 on Wednesday. On Tuesday, he scored 815,000 viewers. Trevor Noah needs to average at least a million viewers each night to prove that he’s worthy to Comedy Central and The Daily Show.

However, Mr. Noah can at least enjoy the fact that he has been getting some positive reviews. Last month, the Atlantic praised his interview with Tomi Lahren, the host of the right wing network The Blaze. In addition, Twitter is still in love with the South African comic.

So In love with @Trevornoah tbh — ❄️Groods???? (@mcgroodles) January 14, 2017

@realTonaldTrump @TheDailyShow @Trevornoah Trevor Noah is hilarious! If 45th president cannot take satire he has no right to hold office! — Shay Culligan (@shaymultimedia) January 13, 2017

With Donald Trump about to get inaugurated, Trevor Noah and his team of writers certainly have a lot of material to work with. Let’s hope Noah can increase The Daily Show ratings before it gets too late.

[Featured Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images]