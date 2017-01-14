Kendall Jenner And Khloe Kardashian: Victoria’s Secret Body Vs. ‘Revenge Body’

Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner feels very differently about her supermodel body than her sister Khloe Kardashian does about her Revenge Body. Kendall was always the thin one, while Khloe was quickly dubbed “the fat Kardashian sister.”

Khloe Kardashian accepted being the bigger sister, excusing that she was just big boned, and feeling she could do nothing about her weight. Khloe told ET she finally decided she’d had enough. It was then Khloe Kardashian first envisioned her Revenge Body.

“I was always chubby and just kind of owned it, like, ‘I’m big boned, and this is who I am. I always emotionally ate. So, for once, I was like, ‘Well, the pints of ice cream never worked for me, so let me try this elliptical,’ and the clarity that I got after working out was so great and, as a byproduct, I started losing weight.”

Like Khloe Kardashian, her sister Victoria’s Secret Model Kendall Jenner works out very hard, but unlike Khloe and her newly rearranged Revenge Body, Kendall Jenner’s weight maintenance is something the Victoria’s Secret angel doesn’t start from behind on. Being a Victoria’s Secret Model, Kendall Jenner has never been heavy.

Khloe Kardashian wasn’t that heavy either, but in a family like the Kardashian/Jenner clan where every other sister had tremendous sex appeal and celebrity status, Khloe felt very out of place. So when Khloe Kardashian felt ready, she went about the business of losing weight sensibly in order to create her Revenge Body according to The Mirror.

“Mine was a really slow process. But I didn’t seek to lose 20lbs in 20 days. That wasn’t my goal. It was more that, emotionally, I just wanted to feel strong,”

Khloe Kardashian’s half-sister Kendall Jenner, however, began modeling and achieved supermodel status at an early age. Victoria’s Secret model Kendall’s hips are the narrowest of her sisters, but Miss Jenner is still considered a little bit too curvy by some modeling standards.

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Kendall Jenner has to maintain her weight, but Kendall Jenner has never had to undertake substantial weight loss as Khloe Kardashian had to in order to achieve her perfect Revenge Body. Psychologically, it is a totally different thing, to maintain weight by losing a few pounds now and then, and having carried the stigma of being overweight and then lose the weight, hence Khloe Kardashian’s Revenge Body.

Khloe Kardashian recently lost 40 pounds according to ET. While an extra 40 pounds may not sound like a lot on a tall girl like Khloe Kardashian, it was enough to make Khloe’s life miserable.

Now, Khloe Kardashian, 40 pounds lighter, has started her own reality show called Revenge Body. Khloe Kardashian told ET her Revenge Body was not about Lamar Odem. It was about all the people who had called her “the fat Kardashian sister,” or an “ugly duckling.” Her revenge is also toward stylists who refused to dress her.

“My revenge is not towards one person. It’s more for everyone who was so cruel to me and really shunned me.”

Victoria’s Secret angel, Kendall Jenner can relate to having her body critiqued, though. There are some who believe Kendall Jenner would have never received Victoria’s Secret angel wings or supermodel status without her rich and famous family the Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner’s Critics rarely neglect to mention that her hips ar too wide and that she is too curvy to be a real, high fashion model. That, however, is an opinion that has not stopped Kendall Jenner from gaining international fame. When Kendall is out of her Victoria’s Secret genre and walking runways of Paris or London for example, people do comment on her weight, and infer she too is “fat.” They also say that her friend Gigi Hadid, also a Victoria’s Secret Angel is overweight and too curvy.

Still, Victoria’s Secret models Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner are so highly in demand they are said to be supermodels.

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian have both faced criticism for their weight, but it’s a different flavor of fat shaming. For Victoria’s Secret model Kendall Jenner it is about her job. Kendall Jenner is a professional and takes her job very seriously. Kendall maintains her weight because it furthers her career. It has nothing to do with feeling fat.

Khloe Kardashian though spent many years being fat shamed, and so arose the Khloe Kardashian Revenge Body, which isn’t just her body, it is a new reality show where Khloe Kardashian helps others to achieve a sweet Revenge Body of their own.

As a Victoria’s Secret Model, Kendall Jenner knows she is gorgeous because she gets paid to be gorgeous. Jenner’s beauty is a known fact because of her career success. Kendall’s ability to maintain her weight is like a trade skill. In the same way, a surgeon knows he can operate, or a welder knows he can weld, Kendall Jenner, as a Victoria’s Secret angel knows she can cultivate her body to its perfection.

Khloe Kardashian started her weight loss with no such feelings of assurance, in fact, the opposite was true. Khloe Kardashian had always failed to lose weight, until the emergence of her Revenge Body. This time Miss Kardashian was able to go about her weight loss sensibly, not going for a quick fix, but rather choosing a sensible diet and workout plan she could live with.

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian both know that fad diets don’t work and that yo-yo dieting is worse than no diet at all. It’s best to choose something one can stick to for life, and make a lasting change, even if results come slowly. That’s true of both Victoria’s Secret models and those who feel chronically overweight like Khloe.

Khloe Kardashian chose a tough routine to achieve her Revenge Body, but at the same time, it is something she’s been able to live with. Khloe Kardashian goes to the gym at 5 a.m. Miss Kardashian leaves at 8 a.m. and only then does she allow herself a bite to eat. Fat burning is much more effective if there is no breakfast to burn off during a workout.

Victoria’s Secret supermodel Kendall Jenner says she painted a wall in her home an odd shade of pink, to suppress her appetite according to Elle. The color “Baker-Miller Pink” is scientifically proven to suppress hunger according to Kendall Jenner. Khloe Kardashian didn’t paint any walls though to create her Revenge Body, though.

“Baker-Miller Pink is the only color scientifically proven to calm you and suppress your appetite. I was like, ‘I NEED this color in my house!’ I then found someone to paint the room and now I’m loving it!”

Like Victoria’s Secret angel Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, drinks plenty of water, up to six liters, and drinks no sodas or juice in order to achieve and maintain her Revenge Body according to ET. Khloe also cut out simple starches and dairy. Khloe had to deny herself quite a bit, but now that she’s adjusted to her diet and exercise routine, Miss Kardashian’s weight has not only reduced but stabilized a perfect level.

Khloe Kardashian has decided to help others achieve a Revenge Body with a new reality TV show called Revenge Body according to The Post. Far from the usual fat shaming diatribe of propaganda that permeated past weight loss shows, Khloe Kardashian is able to show compassion to her contestants in Revenge Body. Revenge Body hired sensible professional trainers and nutritionists intent on slow but lasting weight loss. Hannah Wintucky of The Post writes.

“I had low expectations for this show, but after 75 minutes, I felt myself tearing up at the success and self-confidence of the participants.”

Unlike Victoria’s Secret Supermodel Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian is a new convert to thinness, with a testimony to give about her Revenge Body. Like a sinner saved by grace, Khloe Kardashian has compassion for the overweight. She’s also still an advocate for big people according to ET.

“I’m all for women empowerment and I used to be someone they used to label plus size. F**k that. I don’t want to be called that — I’m a woman with curves. I was what I would say is average size at the time. I was very proud of who I was, and I felt, like, so shamed at the time — to go into boutiques or to go denim shopping. It was something that was super hard for me.”

Khloe Kardashian, recalling what it was like before her Revenge Body. As a bigger girl, going shopping with Victoria’s Secret Model Kendall Jenner and their other sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Khloe felt self-conscious about having to buy plus sizes and less than cool brands.

Khloe Kardashian has created her own denim brand, Good American, that offers size 00 to 24, to combat fat shaming in stores. In that way, everyone can buy the brand and big girls shopping with smaller girls, don’t feel left out. With Good America, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian could buy matching outfits if they wanted.

“I remember the chubby girl in me and I’m fighting for my chubby self. It wasn’t about having a new denim line. [Creating this collection] was about doing something that empowers other women and something that is really going to break down barriers.”

Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are keeping themselves strong by eating sensibly and working out powerfully. Both Khloe’s Revenge Body and Kendall Jenner’s Victoria’s Secret body benefit from maintaining a healthy diet and exercising.

As Victoria’s Secret models, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have taken a stand against fat shaming and the attempt to force all women into the same body type mold. Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Gigi Hadid have all expressed strong objections to the ever narrowing concept of feminine beauty.

Khloe Kardashian with her new show Revenge Body, as well as Victoria’s Secret models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, stand for the appreciation of different body types.

