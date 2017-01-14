Paris Jackson Celebrates Mom’s Chemo Success, ‘Surprised’ But Happy That Plans For Offensive Michael Jackson TV Episode Have Been Trashed

Paris Jackson, the 18-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, has been by her mother’s side during her battle with breast cancer. Debbie Rowe, who was married to Michael Jackson from 1996 to 1999, had two children with Michael, 19-year-old Prince Michael and Paris, now 18-years-old.

Today, both mother and daughter are ecstatic that Rowe’s chemotherapy treatment is finally over, and Paris was thrilled to send a recent shout-out to her 58-year-old mother on Instagram.

my badass mom, kickin butt n takin names. ain't she fuckin fabulous???? A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jan 3, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

“My bad*ss mom, kickin butt n takin names. Ain’t she f**kin fabulous,” Jackson captioned the photo that showed Rowe holding a sign that read, “Chemo Done!”

People magazine reported that Paris Jackson and her mother reconciled their relationship in April, 2013, and Jackson has been by her mother’s side during her battle with cancer. Rowe told Entertainment Tonight that she’s thrilled to have her daughter by her side

“[Paris] is my rock, she’s amazing. She’s been with me the whole time. She was there. First phone call, [it] took her 30 seconds [to reach out] when she found out.”

Paris Jackson Reveals Shocking Photo Of Debbie Rowe’s Cancer Battle https://t.co/34TXQp3x8u pic.twitter.com/TyDO5uOsIY — Uli Schaefer (@mb4uli) January 4, 2017

Paris Jackson is a woman who speaks her mind, and she wasn’t shy about voicing her opinion of Joseph Fiennes’s portrayal of her late father, Michael Jackson. Rolling Stone magazine reported that Jackson vehemently and publicly objected to the portrayal of her pop legend father in an Urban Myths trailer.

“It honestly makes me want to vomit.”

Paris Jackson Speaks Out About Joseph Fiennes' "Shameful Portrayal" of Her Late Father https://t.co/qLaQPO2j0K pic.twitter.com/49lqAq6vEv — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 13, 2017

The comedy TV anthology Urban Myths: A Brand-New Collection of Comedies, has been subtitled True… ish Stories, and the first trailer, which was released on Wednesday, revisits Jackson’s post 9/11 trip with Elizabeth Taylor (played by Stockard Channing) and Marlon Brando (played by Brian Cox). When Paris Jackson was asked her opinion on the trailer, she didn’t hesitate to give her honest opinion.

“I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit. It angers me to see how obviously intentional it was for them to be this insulting, not just towards my father, but my godmother Liz as well. Where is the respect? They worked through blood, sweat and tears for ages to create such profound and remarkable legacies. Shameful portrayal.”

Interestingly, it was only last year that Fiennes addressed the question of why he was being cast for the show, saying at the time that he was quite shocked at the show’s choice. He added, “this is territory that is sensitive.”

Urban Myths was set to air in the United Kingdom, and Sky Arts issued the following statement to Rolling Stone magazine.

“Joseph Fiennes is cast as Michael Jackson. It’s part of a series of comedies about unlikely stories from arts and cultural history. Sky Arts gives producers the creative freedom to cast roles as they wish, within the diversity framework which we have set.”

However, People magazine reports that, presumably as a reaction to Paris Jackson’s strikingly negative opinion about the episode, the proposed TV special has been canceled. As part of the announcement, the Sky spokesperson noted that Joseph Fiennes “fully supports” the decision to cancel the planned episode.

A great decision. So happy to see that they respected the very valid feelings of family members and pulled the project. @ParisJackson pic.twitter.com/vZwfP1JrVV — Asa Soltan Rahmati (@AsaSoltan) January 13, 2017

Paris Jackson was quick to respond, noting that she was “surprised” that her feelings and that of her relatives were being taking into account “for once,” ending that she appreciates the decision.

i'm surprised the family's feelings were actually taken into consideration for once, we all really do appreciate it more than y'all know. https://t.co/MdOZgP3tD7 — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) January 13, 2017

Two of Paris Jackson’s cousins, TJ and Taj Jackson, who are the sons of Michael’s brother Tito Jackson, also responded positively to the announcement.

Thank you to everyone who made their voices heard. As I said it wasn't comedy, it was mockery with no taste. A great victory for his legacy! pic.twitter.com/SfcPqAVguy — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) January 13, 2017

Thank you to the fans, you continue to fight for my Uncle Michael's legacy. And thank you to the media, for covering the extreme backlash. — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) January 13, 2017

Since Michael Jackson died in 2009, Paris Jackson has been relatively successful in staying out of the public eye, working quietly and steadily on building her acting and modeling career. Today, Jackson is a breathtakingly beautiful 18-year-old who recently made her red-carpet debut at the InStyle after-party for the Golden Globes.

Paris Jackson on the red carpet of the InStyle Golden Globes afterparty on January 08, 2017. #GoldenGlobes2017 #ParisJackson pic.twitter.com/iEV0pW7ypd — Jackson Dynasty (@JacksonDynasty2) January 10, 2017

Michael Jackson fans are fascinated by the heir to the King of Pop’s throne, and it seems that they’re about to see a lot more of Paris Jackson. People magazine reported that, in the months ahead, she will be appearing on three major fashion and entertainment magazines.

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]